Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Account Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Consumer spending trends since the onset of Covid-19 - Absa data

    16 May 2022
    By: Isana Cordier
    Two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, an array of lockdowns and disruptions in various forms resulted in extremely volatile spending behaviour from consumers.

    Source: ©Werayut Banjongkaew via
    Source: ©Werayut Banjongkaew via 123RF

    Although the reality of job losses and economic pressure on consumers was anticipated, we struggled to see the evidence of this in our merchant spending and card issuing data. However, with time, the data starts building and we are able to look through the event driven spikes.

    Looking at mobility data specifically, we can see a clear trend starting to emerge. It is evident from this data source that the overall retail footfall to malls has been on a downward trend for the past two years since January 2020, whilst online retail search has stabilised since the initial increase witnessed, albeit at a higher level than at the onset of the pandemic.

    The data from our Merchant Spend Analytics up to March 2022 tells a story of a consumer that was holding firm, with increased spending in categories across the board since lockdowns eased. However, we recognise the gap in the data is the cash trading in the system, and that cash is more difficult to track, bearing in mind that South Africa has a large cash economy.

    South Africa's significant shopping shifts and the data that found them
    South Africa's significant shopping shifts and the data that found them

    Issued by NielsenIQ 20 Apr 2022


    Economic pressure mounting


    In our Absa Cash Collection business, we have however identified a similar trend to that witnessed in the mobility data, showing a decline in cash volumes processed, giving rise to a potential warning sign pertaining to the consumer’s financial health.

    Furthermore, during the month of April we saw negative growth in our merchant spending data in some categories (including groceries), raising a further flag to our concern.

    The data, although still very limited, could suggest that economic pressure on consumers is mounting. Further pressure in terms of the fuel price hikes and the cost pressure building in the supply chains as a result, certainly paints a bleak picture on consumer health and economic outlook for South Africa.

    In summary, it seems the chicken has come home to roost. South Africa’s recovery from the impact of lockdowns looks like it might be a difficult one for the majority of consumers, especially because of the compounding effect of the interest rate hikes as well as the increasing fuel and energy prices.

    The table below shows the total percentage change in spend per category. This is derived from our merchant spend data.

    YTD April2020-20212021-2022CAGRFull Year (2020 - 2021)
    Automotive43%9%25%23%
    Building & Hardware 61%0%27%20%
    Clothing45%9%26%20%
    Education-17%33%5%5%
    Electronic & Computers 65%7%33%23%
    Fast Food54%19%35%46%
    Gambling13%33%23%39%
    Games & Gaming 644%109%294%432%
    Garages16%13%14%26%
    Grocery Stores and Supermarkets4%0%2%4%
    Health & Beauty7%-2%2%12%
    Home & Garden 70%-5%27%21%
    Nightclubs 66%50%58%71%
    Stationery & Office Furniture42%11%26%25%
    Tourism -17%78%22%39%
    Transportation-21%114%30%-4%


    This graph shows the footfall trend for total retail vs total online retail. Total retail is defined as all retail categories combined for a market view.

    Source:
    Source: IRL Consulting
    NextOptions

    About Isana Cordier

    Isana Cordier is head: consumer goods and services sector coverage at Absa.
    Read more: consumer behaviour, Absa, consumer spending, Isana Cordier

    Related

    Headline inflation nears upper limit of target range
    Headline inflation nears upper limit of target range21 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Absa launches Gaming Festival tournament20 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: Dr Paul Bayliss, art curator at Absa Group
    Applications for Absa L'Atelier now open!19 Apr 2022
    Source:
    SA's central bank to launch digital monetary unit?11 Apr 2022
    Source: Supplied: Brand Finance South Africa 100 2022
    Brand Finance names SA's most valuable brands with MTN ranked no.18 Apr 2022
    Source: iStock.
    Big 5 Banks under pressure to differentiate on customer satisfaction and experience4 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz