SoundInsights surveys local shopper behaviour

The implementation of lockdown restrictions in 2020 forced consumers to change their shopping habits. SoundInsights, which specialises in radio consumer insights, polled East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM's audiences to gauge consumer behaviour in 2021.

Source: Getty

In-store shopping vs online shopping

Online shopping frequency

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

High delivery fees a deterrent

Payment preferences

Source: Supplied

The first-party data collection service conducted itsjust before lockdown Level 4 was put in place in June.More than one year after the pandemic started, it seems the convenience of online shopping has become attractive to many. But has Covid-19 converted people into online shoppers?Before the pandemic 80% of consumers did most of their shopping in-store, according to the survey, but the lockdown forced many to change their shopping habits. In 2020, more than half of East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM’s audiences said they intended to buy their groceries online during the pandemic.Despite their willingness to shop online for food, many consumers still preferred making in-store purchases.The latest(June 2021) shows that 41% of Jacaranda FM’s and 33% of East Coast Radio’s listeners still chose in-store shopping. However, more than half preferred a combination of both in-store and online.Their main reasons for shopping online included convenience (no hassle, time saved), comparing prices and special offers.According to a survey from Harvard Business Review, shoppers who buy both online and in physical stores tend to spend more on average, compared to those who interact with a business on only one channel. For retailers, this means that physical retail still has a central role to play in their business strategy.Most of those surveyed indicated that they shop online once a month. Around 10% said they shopped online once a week. Groceries and clothing are the two main items they shop for.Nearly 80% of both stations’ audiences said they used their smartphones to make online purchases.Ninety-one percent of East Coast Radio listeners said they consider delivery fees when choosing which online store to purchase from, in comparison to 88% of the Jacaranda FM audience.When asked what deterred them from shopping online, a massive 33% of Jacaranda FM’s and 41% of East Coast Radio’s respondents cited high delivery fees.Internationally, the top reason consumers prefer to buy items online is the free shipping option offered by some e-commerce stores. Aside from enjoying free delivery services, online shoppers also want to receive their products as quickly as possible (28%).False advertising and fake or misrepresented products are also putting off potential online shoppers.Choice overload, delay in delivery, fraud in online shopping, lack of opportunity to touch/feel a product before purchasing, boring Interfaces, and hidden costs are some other factors that are seen as barriers to entry into the online retail world for global citizens.Debit and credit cards are the most common ways survey respondents said they make purchases, but 23% said they prefer cash on delivery options.Alongside credit and debit cards, PayPal is one of the most dominant payment methods available today with over 254-million users worldwide. Owned by eBay, PayPal is an e-commerce payment processing company that allows users to set up a PayPal account and pay a fee for each cash transaction.When it comes to the audience choosing a desired online store and then looking for a preferred product, or choosing the preferred product first and then finding an online store, the divide was split almost down the middle for East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM.While consumers are more comfortable making online purchases than they were a year ago, many still have some reservations.The pandemic has increasingly blurred the lines between shopping online and in person. Retailers are therefore going to have to provide a unified brand experience across all channels to create a fully integrated shopping experience for consumers.Brands that work on creating a better online customer experience will reap the benefits. Special offers are also a good way to generate traffic to brands’ online and physical stores.Eighty-four percent of East Coast Radio and 78% of Jacaranda FM’s audience are likely to pay attention to online retail adverts they hear on the radio.Over half of browsing that was identified as having been stimulated by radio, takes place within 24 hours of exposure to advertising.