Shoprite adds free funeral benefit to Xtra Savings rewards programme

Shoprite has launched a free monthly funeral benefit programme for its Xtra Savings Rewards members. The new benefit means that qualifying policy holders' beneficiaries will be eligible to receive a R4,500 Shoprite voucher in the event of a claim.
The programme is underwritten by Outsurance and will provide free month-to-month funeral benefits to beneficiaries of those who opt in and swipe their Xtra Savings cards four times or more during a calendar month.
The initiative is the latest value addition to Shoprite’s Xtra Savings programme, which has gained over 11 million members since its launch six months ago.
In the event of a successful claim, the Xtra Savings Funeral Benefit will provide a predefined beneficiary access to a R4,500 Shoprite grocery voucher. The voucher is sent via SMS directly to the beneficiary’s phone, and can be redeemed at any Shoprite store via the Shoprite Money Market Account.
There are no signup costs or waiting periods, and no need to complete forms or undergo medical checks. Members simply need to opt in and meet basic monthly Xtra Savings card swipe requirements.
There are three ways to sign up:
• USSD: dial *134*569# • WhatsApp: add Shoprite (087 240 5709) as a contact and type “Hi” • Online: www.shoprite.co.za
Xtra Savings Funeral Benefit members must swipe their Xtra Savings card in a Shoprite store at least four times a month, on four different days, to be eligible - and a minimum spend of R100 or more per swipe applies.
Xtra Savings members can track their swipes as follows:
• Till slip: See the bottom of your till slip • USSD: *134*569# and select the Xtra Savings Funeral Benefit option • WhatsApp: Add 087 240 5709 as a contact, say “Hi” and select the Xtra Savings Funeral Benefit option
The benefit is available to South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 64 who are in possession of a valid South African ID number.
