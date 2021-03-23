Shoprite Group launches cellular network k'nect mobile

In line with its goal to become a "one-stop-shop", the Shoprite Group has launched a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) called k'nect mobile, offering customers flat call and data rates, and 100MB free data for 3 months.
The prepaid cellular network has partnered with digital enabler Frei One Digital, and piggybacks off the mobile network infrastructure of Cell C.
The move comes four months after Pick n Pay launched its MVNO
in November 2020.
Shoprite says that k’nect mobile’s key differentiator is simplicity, with no complicated tiers, and airtime, data bundles and rewards that only expire after 60 days, rather than the more common 30-day expiry period.
k’nect mobile call and data rates:
• 50c per minute all day k’nect to k’nect calls
• 99c per minute all day calls to other networks
• 15c per megabyte for any size data bundle, up to 1GB
Notably, the MVNO launch will also help the Shoprite Group streamline communication and drastically reduce its internal data costs. Its 141,000 employees are now able to receive communications directly on the Group's internal app (called SiyaRinga) without the need to reverse data costs.
The MVNO operates on MTN's network and allows Pick n Pay customers access to prepaid SIM-based services including airtime, data, and SMS...
18 Nov 2020
Benefits and rewards
k’nect mobile also offers the following Xtra rewards::
• 10% free on recharge
• 10% Xtra for Xtra Savings card holders
• 5% Xtra when recharging via Money Market Account
• Double airtime rewards on Xtra Savings airtime deals
Users of products in the Shoprite Group’s ecosystem, such as Xtra Savings and the Money Market Account, also stand to benefit by signing up. k’nect mobile customers can, for example, expect free airtime, data or streaming content when swiping their XtraSavings cards at checkout.
Other rewards include early access to Computicket events and tickets, and 100MB free for three months (six months for Xtra Savings members), subject to in-store RICA and activation.
Importantly, customers using a k'nect mobile SIM card will also benefit from zero-rated data on selected Shoprite and Checkers websites and apps, including the Money Market Account, Computicket website and the Group’s jobs portal - all without incurring any data charges.
The Shoprite Group's Xtra Savings Programme is now South Africa's largest supermarket rewards programme...
17 Mar 2021
Financial services offering
The network forms part of the Group’s financial services offering, which enables customers to conveniently pay bills, buy cell phones, make money transfers, buy airtime and data, lotto tickets, electricity and even funeral insurance in partnership with OUTsurance.
“k'nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers. We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy-to-understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible rewards,” says Jean Olivier, general manager: financial services.