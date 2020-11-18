Telecoms News South Africa

Pick n Pay launches PnP Mobile, a new MVNO

18 Nov 2020
Pick n Pay launched PnP Mobile today, which is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that will use MTN's mobile network infrastructure. The MVNO gives Pick n Pay customers access to prepaid SIM-based services including airtime, data, and SMS.
PnP Mobile also offers a rewards system for Smart Shopper customers that enables them to earn up to 2.5gb in data rewards each month. For example, a customer will earn 5mb in data for R10 spent. To qualify for this reward, customers need to link their Smart Shopper card and top up their PnP Mobile SIM card with at least R50 over a 30-day period. Customers need to register their SIM card through the retailer's Rica facility.

Data rewards will be determined by customers’ PnP Mobile spend and will range from 250mb up to 2.5gb each month, depending on their tier. For example, if a customer topped up their PnP Mobile SIM card with R100 and spent R1,000 on groceries, they would earn 500mb in data rewards. The data rewards are in addition to the data or airtime customers would have purchased with their R100 mobile spend.

Quintus De Beer, executive for managed network services at MTN SA, says: “We recently launched our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services and we are delighted to partner with Pick n Pay to offer customers this service. Customers harnessing MVNO services may benefit from managing their activity in one place.”

Rate for each tariff type (including VAT)

  • Voice - R1,49 per minute across all networks
  • Data - R0,20 per MB
  • SMS - R0,60 per message
