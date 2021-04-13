Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Nike Refurbished programme gives footwear a second life

13 Apr 2021
Nike has launched a new refurbishment programme in the US that accepts returns for pre-worn footwear, which is then refurbished and cleaned to be resold at Nike stores at a discount.


Nike Refurbished is the footwear and apparel company's latest circular consumer offering, as it aims to create solutions to help reduce its waste footprint. The new service is currently available at approximately 15 Nike stores in the US, with plans to expand throughout 2021 and beyond.

The refurbishment programme extends the lifespan for three types of footwear: like new (maybe worn for a day or two before being returned), gently worn (a little longer) and cosmetically flawed (think: something like a small snag that happened in manufacturing).

Secondhand clothing sales are booming - and may help solve the sustainability crisis in the fashion industry

In 2019, secondhand clothing expanded 21 times faster than conventional apparel retail did...

By Hyejune Park and Cosette Marie Joyner Armstrong 11 Jan 2021


How it works


After a shopper returns a pair of shoes to Nike within a 60-day return window, eligible footwear is added to the Nike Refurbished lineup. Each pair is inspected and refurbished by hand, and then given a condition grade. The team uses a number of different products and tools to return shoes to as close to new condition as possible.

Once the shoes land back in a Nike store, the price is based on footwear type and condition grade. Handy messaging on the boxes make it easy to see what kind of shoes are inside, the condition grade, and more. With a scan of the box’s QR code, customers can check out more information about Nike Move to Zero.

Sealand Gear creates upcycled tote bag for Reebok's new sustainable footwear range

Local lifestyle brand Sealand Gear has produced a special edition, upcycled tote bag for Reebok's new [Ree]cycled footwear range...

19 Feb 2021


Nike Refurbished footwear is also covered by Nike’s 60-day wear test, so if it’s not what a shopper needs, they can return it.

Footwear that can't be suitably refurbished can be donated to a community partner or recycled into materials and products through Nike Grind.
Comment

Read more: sneakers, sustainable fashion, footwear, circular fashion

