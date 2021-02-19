Sealand Gear creates upcycled tote bag for Reebok's new sustainable footwear range

Reebok has paired up with local lifestyle brand Sealand Gear on its new [Ree]cycled shoe range. As part of the partnership, Sealand Gear has produced a special edition, upcycled tote bag to be given as a gift with the first 300 purchases of the [Ree]cycled shoe range.