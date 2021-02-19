Sealand Gear creates upcycled tote bag for Reebok's new sustainable footwear range

Reebok has paired up with local lifestyle brand Sealand Gear on its new [Ree]cycled shoe range. As part of the partnership, Sealand Gear has produced a special edition, upcycled tote bag to be given as a gift with the first 300 purchases of the [Ree]cycled shoe range.
While Reebok has focused its effort on creating its [Ree]cycled footwear collection, 90% of Sealand Gear’s product range is sourced from upcycled material; offering an integrated sustainable model from materials sourcing, products and packaging.
“Sustainability is a part of our story. As a global brand, we have an opportunity to contribute towards a cleaner future and inspire our consumers to start making purchasing decisions more consciously, thinking about their impact on the environment,” says Brian Jackson, brand manager of Reebok South Africa. “The partnership with Sealand is all about local collaboration and partnering with a brand that is in our view, a leader in lifestyle and fashion sustainability.”
“Our intention with Reebok was to align with a well-established global brand that is taking the necessary steps to improve their environmental responsibility,” says Jasper Eales, founder and creative director at Sealand Gear.
“The unique tote bag that has been created with Reebok is truly special. It is constructed with a combination of repurposed materials from old yacht sails, previously used advertising banners and outdoor canvas. The strength and durability of these materials give the bags a lifetime warranty; they are designed to be repaired, not replaced or discarded,” says Eales.
The circular production model of recycling, upcycling and repurposing prevents waste material from entering the environment or being disposed of in a landfill. As a consumer, buying a product that is made from upcycled or recycled material will support a shift to sustainable retail and fashion, where less waste is produced and less raw virgin material is extracted for new products.
The [Ree]cycled shoe range is available online at reebok.co.za
and Reebok concept stores.