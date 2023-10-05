Burger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce

Burger King South Africa is spicing up its menu by introducing the Black Mamba Peri-Peri sauce. This award-winning peri-peri sauce will add a fiery kick to Burger King's classic chicken sandwiches and the Vegan Royale. The Spicy Peri-Peri range includes a variety of chicken burger meals plus an option to upgrade to a King Box and receive two crispy or original chicken wings with your combo.

Black Mamba has gained considerable popularity because of its exceptional range of chilli sauces, pestos, pickles, chutneys, and jams, all meticulously crafted in Eswatini. The company is committed to using only fresh ingredients, with no artificial preservatives or flavours, and their peri-peri sauce is prepared using the African bird's eye chilli. Like Burger King's approach, Black Mamba prioritises quality and freshness over everything else. Their business model is based on fair trade and sustainable sourcing of ingredients, ensuring the product is ethically produced.

"This partnership is a testament that brands with the same core values can work together, meeting the demand for sustainable food options," says Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King South Africa.

Claudia Castellanos, CEO of Black Mamba, adds: "This collaboration is a game-changer for Black Mamba – not only in terms of sales, which is wonderful – but also in terms of brand awareness. It allows us to reach new customers that might not have encountered us elsewhere. This increased reach fuels our mission of inspiring foodies to share our passion for Africa, spicy flavours, and our quest for a greener and fairer world."

“And if you think it’s just Burger King that loves Black Mamba, we’ll have you know that the brand scooped the Great Taste Awards (UK Food Awards) for its chilli sauces – the peri-peri chilli sauce featured on our menu won this award in 2020. Most recently, Fast Company selected Black Mamba as a ‘Brand that Matters’ on 19 September 2023 for its relentless commitment to changing food ecosystems. So, we’re excited to partner with the team,” Jones adds.

