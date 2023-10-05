Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ecentric Payment SystemsInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactSportsmans WarehouseBataTekkie TownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Burger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce

5 Oct 2023
Issued by: Burger King
Burger King South Africa is spicing up its menu by introducing the Black Mamba Peri-Peri sauce. This award-winning peri-peri sauce will add a fiery kick to Burger King's classic chicken sandwiches and the Vegan Royale. The Spicy Peri-Peri range includes a variety of chicken burger meals plus an option to upgrade to a King Box and receive two crispy or original chicken wings with your combo.
Burger King introduces a sizzling new addition: Black Mamba Peri-Peri Sauce

Black Mamba has gained considerable popularity because of its exceptional range of chilli sauces, pestos, pickles, chutneys, and jams, all meticulously crafted in Eswatini. The company is committed to using only fresh ingredients, with no artificial preservatives or flavours, and their peri-peri sauce is prepared using the African bird's eye chilli. Like Burger King's approach, Black Mamba prioritises quality and freshness over everything else. Their business model is based on fair trade and sustainable sourcing of ingredients, ensuring the product is ethically produced.

"This partnership is a testament that brands with the same core values can work together, meeting the demand for sustainable food options," says Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King South Africa.

Claudia Castellanos, CEO of Black Mamba, adds: "This collaboration is a game-changer for Black Mamba – not only in terms of sales, which is wonderful – but also in terms of brand awareness. It allows us to reach new customers that might not have encountered us elsewhere. This increased reach fuels our mission of inspiring foodies to share our passion for Africa, spicy flavours, and our quest for a greener and fairer world."

“And if you think it’s just Burger King that loves Black Mamba, we’ll have you know that the brand scooped the Great Taste Awards (UK Food Awards) for its chilli sauces – the peri-peri chilli sauce featured on our menu won this award in 2020. Most recently, Fast Company selected Black Mamba as a ‘Brand that Matters’ on 19 September 2023 for its relentless commitment to changing food ecosystems. So, we’re excited to partner with the team,” Jones adds.

For more information, follow Burger King's social media channels or go to www.burgerking.co.za.
Instagram: @BurgerKingSA
Facebook: @BurgerKingSouthAfrica
Twitter: @BurgerKingZA
YouTube: @BurgerKingSouthAfrica

NextOptions
Burger King
Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.
Read more: Burger King, Burger King South Africa, Ezelna Jones

Related

South Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food
Insight SurveySouth Africa's growing love for 'local is lekker' fast food21 Aug 2023
In need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads
Grey AfricaIn need of small pleasures? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest radio ads7 Aug 2023
South Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King
Burger KingSouth Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King23 May 2023
Obsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC
Grey AfricaObsessed with flame grilling? Grey Advertising Africa and Burger King's newest TVC22 May 2023
Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand
Keys CommunicationsUltra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand2 May 2023
R400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe
Burger KingR400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe31 Mar 2023
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2023
Bizcommunity.comBiz Most Read Award winners February 20231 Mar 2023
President Cyril Rampahosa. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
'Dismayed' by energy crisis, retail and consumer goods CEOs pen letter to Ramaphosa8 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz