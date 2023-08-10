Industries

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Savanna Premium Cider and Dillan Olliphant propose the Skhaftin Courier Service for Trevor Noah's jet

10 Aug 2023
Issued by: Distell
From the Mzansiverse to the world! In true South Ahh fashion, Dillan Olliphant and Savanna Premium Cider have a favour to ask of Trevor Noah when he stops over at home for his Comedy Tour between 30 August and 16 September 2023...

The Skhaftin Courier Service, powered by Trevor's jet (fingers crossed), aims to deliver some of our special items from home to some of Trevor’s famous friends?! Why Trevor’s jet? Because he’s one of us, and we really, really think that he will be totally cool with it!

What’s a Skhaftin? You may know it as a ‘tupperbakkie,’ an ice cream tub with anything but ice cream, or sometimes just something special transported by someone for someone else. And because Savivi does the last number things with last number people like M’Trevovo, The Skhaftin Courier Service wants to bring the best of South Ahh to the best of the States.

Think a goat for the G.O.A.T.? Like Yonce and Jay, or a personalised Rasta painting for the Met, or your cousin’s mixtape for Drake. It can be anything! “Will Trevor or won’t he? We don’t know. But it never hurts to ask. And in South Ahh, we are never afraid of asking,” says Kayla Hendricks, Brand Manager at Savanna Premium Cider. “We’re so excited to bring Trevor back to South Ahh, but with all those famous friends in the States, would we be South African if we didn’t ask him to plug the people? Worth a shot.”

The Skhaftin Courier Service asks South Africans to share their Skhaftin suggestions and ideas on social media using the hashtag #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService and tagging @SavannaCider. People of South Ahh can also participate in the conversation on air as the brand takes over various radio stations.

Participants stand a chance to win tickets to see Trevor Noah perform live in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg. Please visit Savanna Cider's social media channels for more information about the Skhaftin Courier Service and Trevor Noah's tour updates.

It’s going to be a jet-‘lag’ from start to finish. Terms and Conditions Apply.

Terms and Conditions:
Crisp and dry Savanna Premium Cider would like to state that the Skhaftin Courier Service is just for fun and vibes. Khamaan, South Ahh…this is social media after all. While we’re sure that, as a South African, Trevor wouldn’t mind delivering your skhaftins (you wouldn’t mind right, Trevor) and we’re happy to get your suggestions on the timeline, please don’t send ACTUAL things. They won’t go anywhere. Trevor will NOT be taking your skhaftins back to the US. So, asomblief tog, siyan’cela, South Ahh, let’s respect our national treasure and have fun together. Siyavanna, South Ahh?

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.
#SiyavannaSA #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
Instagram: @savannacider
Facebook: @SavannaCider
Twitter: @SavannaCider
YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna

"It's dry, but you can drink it."
Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: trevor noah, Savanna Premium Cider

