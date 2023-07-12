Switch Energy Drink expands Vitamin C range

Switch Energy Drink, a leading brand in the energy drink industry, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its highly popular Vitamin C range with two enticing new flavours: Grapefruit & Naartjie and Apple, Kiwi & Moringa.

The decision to introduce Grapefruit & Naartjie and Apple, Kiwi & Moringa was driven by the overwhelming success of Switch Energy Drink's existing Vitamin C + Zinc range. The two original flavours have received exceptional feedback from customers, highlighting the demand for high-quality, immune-boosting beverages that are both delicious and effective. Switch Energy Drink aims to build on this success and cater to the evolving needs and preferences of health-conscious individuals, including families.

"We are delighted to introduce Grapefruit & Naartjie and Apple, Kiwi & Moringa as the newest additions to our Vitamin C range," said Kirsten Atkinson, procurement director at Switch Energy Drink.

"We have seen a tremendous response to our existing flavours, and we wanted to offer our customers even more options to support their immune health. These two new flavours bring together delicious taste profiles with the immunity-boosting benefits of Vitamin C and Zinc, providing a winning combination for our consumers, including families who prioritize their children's health."

Switch Energy Drink's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its choice of ingredients.

All products in the Vitamin C range are made with premium-quality fruit extracts, ensuring a natural and invigorating flavour experience. The addition of Zinc further enhances the immune-supporting properties of these beverages. With 0 caffeine content, parents can confidently include Switch Energy Drink in their children's diet as a part of a healthy lifestyle.

Grapefruit & Naartjie and Apple, Kiwi & Moringa will be available at leading retailers nationwide starting 15 July 2023. Whether you're looking for a refreshing pick-me-up or a winter immune booster, Switch Energy Drink's Vitamin C + Zinc range has got you covered. Enjoyable for the entire family!