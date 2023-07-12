Industries

Shoprite calls tech students to apply for bursary programme

12 Jul 2023
The Shoprite Group is inviting technology students and seasoned IT professionals to join the retailer by applying for its bursary programme or various available job opportunities.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The retailer’s comprehensive bursary programme covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, provides a grocery allowance, and guarantees employment upon graduation. Youth studying scarce and sought after skills are invited to apply by visiting www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers.html before 30 September 2023.

Home to some of the brightest industry talent, the Group’s Shoprite Technology division uses technology, data, insights, systems and processes to take advantage of and unlock new opportunities.

Greytown-born Percival Phakathi (28) joined the team in 2020 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

“The dynamic and inclusive environment at Shoprite Technology encourages you to explore possibilities and that can lead to incredible innovations,” says Phakathi, who helped to develop a geo-spatial solution for the retailer’s on-demand grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60, optimising delivery zones and ensuring deliveries in under 60 minutes.

Image supplied. It's all smiles for employees Siyabonga Mali, Felleng Sethoabane, Siphosethu Silinga (Yes), Shuanah Frans, and Benjamin Peter who participated in the Shoprite Group's youth development programmes
Shoprite Group offers unemployed youth employment and careers

13 Jun 2023

In addition to its bursary offering, the Group is also inviting experienced tech professionals to join the rapidly expanding technology division.

“With a culture of collaboration and mentorship, Shoprite Technology is the perfect place for young professionals to learn, create and innovate while building a solid career in a highly competitive industry,” says Debbie Cunningham, Head of Digital Technologies at the Group. “We place significant focus on skills development, tech certification, and opportunities to leverage new tech, ranging from OpenAI to computer vision, as we reimagine the future of retail.”

Visit the Shoprite Group’s careers portal as well as its LinkedIn page to view the range of available tech positions, ranging from systems engineers to cyber security specialists to business analysts, enterprise architects, application specialists and more.

