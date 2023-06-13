Industries

Shoprite Group offers unemployed youth employment and careers

13 Jun 2023
Unemployed and unskilled South African youth (aged 18 to 34) are now invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes at the Shoprite Group throughout the year.
Image supplied. It's all smiles for employees Siyabonga Mali, Felleng Sethoabane, Siphosethu Silinga (Yes), Shuanah Frans, and Benjamin Peter who participated in the Shoprite Group's youth development programmes
Image supplied. It's all smiles for employees Siyabonga Mali, Felleng Sethoabane, Siphosethu Silinga (Yes), Shuanah Frans, and Benjamin Peter who participated in the Shoprite Group's youth development programmes

With youth unemployment at a staggering 63.9%, the Group's talent attraction and development strategy places a strong focus on offering early careers to unemployed youth. 

Through its Retail Readiness Programme, the Group has invested over R586m into more than 32,000 learners since 2016. 

Arguably the largest and most successful skills development initiative undertaken by a South African retailer, the seven-week programme equips unemployed youth with the basic skills required to work in a retail environment or to start their own business. 

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants receive NQF-level 3 part qualifications.  

Yes Initiative

As the highest impact employment creator in the YES Initiative, the Group has created 7,387 work opportunities for youth since 2018. 

Yes learners receive 12 months on-the-job training at various in-store service departments, including the bakery, deli and fresh foods. 

Upon successful completion of the Retail Readiness Programme or Yes Initiative, many learners are offered the opportunity to join the Group, with 1,427 doing so in 2022. 

From student to assistant manager

“I went from a student in the Retail Readiness Programme to trainee manager, then assistant manager in just over a year. The Shoprite Group recognised my talents and supported me in my career journey. If you’re keen to learn, there’s always someone willing to teach you something here at Shoprite,” says Amanda Ngobese, assistant manager at Usave Richmond, Pietermaritzburg. 

Opportunities to learn

“When I finished the Yes programme in 2020, my then manager encouraged me to apply for the management trainee programme. I’ve had the opportunity to work in a number of stores and the journey has been incredible and also full of surprises. Shoprite has given me opportunities to not only learn about the business, but also to grow with the business,” says Phenyo Mogale, sales manager at Shoprite Northam, Limpopo. 

To apply

To apply for one of the Group’s youth development programmes:

  • Send a WhatsApp to 087 240 5709 and select Job Opportunities 
  • Visit https://shoprite.jobs 
  • Submit your CV at the nearest Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket.

Visit the Shoprite Group's Youth Opportunities web page for more information.

Shoprite, Shoprite Group, skills development initiative, unemployed youth



