Aldo has added South African rugby star Malcolm Marx to its Aldo Crew of sponsored athletes, who are kitted out with the brand's footwear and accessories to sport during their off-field ventures.

Springbok rugby player, Malcolm Marx joins Aldo Crew's sports star line-up

Nicola Argyros, head of brand at Aldo, says, “A Springbok and Kubota Spears star, Marx is known for his physicality, speed and skill. He has been recognised as one of the best hookers in the world and has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. Aldo is well-known for our dedication to fashion, quality and performance – so we make an excellent team.

“Marx’s addition to the Aldo Crew demonstrates our commitment to being the official off-the-field sponsor for the most talented sports people in South Africa.”

In a statement, Marx expressed his excitement at joining the Aldo Crew and praised the brand for its dedication to quality and innovation. “Quality and comfort are what comes to mind,” he says. “Aldo’s formal footwear has been part of my wardrobe for years and as a long-time fan of the brand, I’m thrilled to be part of the #AldoCrew.”

“This exciting partnership highlights the growing influence of fashion and style in the world of sports. As the partnership continues to evolve, fans of Aldo and rugby will be eagerly watching to see what the future holds for this exhilarating collaboration. We are sure it will be a win!” Argyros says.