Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellMpactQuickEasy SoftwareeatbigfishHustle MediaOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Shopping mall developer Vukile gains footfall despite inflation

13 Jun 2023
By: Tannur Anders
South African shopping mall developer Vukile on Monday reported an increase in customer visits at its centres as consumers proved more resilient than expected, but it warned the impact of higher interest rates was starting to show.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Footfall at Vukile shopping centres increased to 107% of its pre-covid level in the year ending 31 March, it said, an increase it attributed to a mix of promotional activities, tenant mix, social grants and the strength of the cash economy.

Pressure

The firm, which also operates in Spain, said its full-year distribution per share or funds from operations, a measure of profitability, rose 6%. That boosted shares 1.4% from its previous close to R12.98 at 1345 GMT.

Source:
TFG halts new store openings as power woes bite

By 23 hours ago

"Whilst we have been expecting pressure on the consumer for the better part of the last 18 months, it has not materialised to the extent that we anticipated," Vukile said in a statement.

"It now appears that higher interest rates are negatively impacting consumer spending."

Cash economy

Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp in an interview said the main factor in the strong performance in the year to 31 March was "this element of the cash economy, which is definitely bigger and stronger than most commentators give it credit for."

"That obviously benefits our end of the market," he said.

One of the few property companies in South Africa that focuses on building shopping malls in rural and lower income areas, Vukile also managed to shrink vacancies to their lowest level in nearly two decades.

The company, however, is contending with rising interest rates that put additional pressure on debt financing, inflation and rolling blackouts that have left businesses and households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily.

"I've never known the environment to be as negative as it is at the moment," Rapp said in a media briefing.

Vukile over the next year plans to spend R350m on backup power solutions, the company said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: retail, mall, economy, Laurence Rapp, Vukile, Covid, Tannur Anders



Related

Source:
TFG halts new store openings as power woes bite23 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
TFG posts 4% fall in annual profit3 days ago
Image supplied. Pick ‘n Pay’s expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year
Pick 'n Pay's expansion into financial services pays off9 Jun 2023
Source:
#TheTownshipCXReport: Brands scale down product sizes to entice budget conscious consumers8 Jun 2023
Premier Group's profits jump despite load shedding
Premier Group's profits jump despite load shedding7 Jun 2023
Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group CEO. Source: Supplied
Consumer goods company Premier Group posts almost 40% jump in annual profit6 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African business activity falls to almost two-year low - PMI5 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor to roll out new stores despite energy crisis31 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz