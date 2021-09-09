Nederburg offers helping hand to restaurants and wait staff

Nederburg Wines is spending close to R1m to encourage diners to return to their favourite licenced eateries in a campaign primarily designed to boost the beleaguered restaurant sector.
Working with around 150 restaurants nationwide, as part of its #TastesOfSouthAfrica campaign, the award-winning brand is giving away R600,000 in vouchers via selected retailers that can be redeemed at participating establishments during August and September. More details can be found at www.nederburg.com
At the same time, every wait staff member selling Nederburg wines at these restaurants over the period will be entitled to a cash incentive.
“Restaurants have been amongst the hardest-hit sectors in the pandemic,” says marketing manager Jackie Olivier. “We hope this campaign will bring people back to dining out again. Restaurants, service staff and the public all need an incentive to get the momentum going.”
Nederburg is also giving away R200,000 of wine and other prizes, and still more restaurant vouchers, via its social media platforms for these two months.
To stand a chance to win, check out which restaurants and retailers are featured. Pay them a visit and while there, scan the QR code of your favourite Nederburg wine on offer to find out on the spot if you’re a winner or not. Every purchase, followed by the QR scan gives you another chance to try. Alternatively, follow Nederburg without leaving home, on social media and look out for #TastesOfSouthAfrica giveaway posts and how to enter. Facebook.com/nederburgwinesTwitter.com/nederburgInstagram.com/nederburgwineAbout Nederburg
Nederburg features on Drinks International
’s World’s Most Admired Wine Brands top 50 list of 2021, the fifth time it achieves this incredible feat. The Paarl cellar is the highest placed of only two South African wineries included in the top 50.