Makro delights customers once again with three weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals

Makro announces its annual Black Friday plans by bringing back an even bigger Black5Day Sale! After extending the number of shopping days in 2021 due to Covid, this year Makro is bringing a bigger and even better deals throughout Black Friday month to help customers save money and live better.

Customers will be delighted to not only one but three weeks of deals over and above the Explosive Black5Day deals, namely;

Flaming Hot deals – 7 to 13 November 2022



– 7 to 13 November 2022 Blazing Hot deals – 14 to 22 November 2022



– 14 to 22 November 2022 Explosive Black5Day deals - 23 to 27 November 2022.

This year’s sale will allow consumers more time to find their favourite items on discounted rates.

Makro recognises the tough economic conditions their customers have faced and is offering great deals not only in their appliances department but also Fresh and Butchery, and pantry items to ensure customers can buy the things they need to make their money last longer as we head into the festive season.

Makro will be running the Black5Day Explosive sale from the 23-27 November 2022 where customers can expect amazing discounts on key items across general merchandise, food and liquor. The retailer is already running amazing deals similar to Black5Day on their website as well as on the recently launched Makro Shopping App for their online community.

Judy Gounden, marketing vice president at Massmart Wholesale adds “Black Friday is enabling customers to live better and we’re giving our Makro shoppers the chance to make their money work harder this year with great discounts. MRewards will be participating by giving our mCard shoppers 10% back in mRewards on non-promotional items form 14-22 November 2022. As another added benefit – we will also have a range of deals on the Makro App for patrons who wish to shop from the comfort of their home, this is accompanied by a free delivery for all orders over R500”.

Gounden continued to add that gamification was a big focus for the business and Cyber Monday is another opportunity for avid tech lovers and gamers, to take advantage of big savings on selected products.

Customers also stand a chance to win R10,000 daily, from the 23-27 November. To enter, participants need to take a screenshot image of the item they would like to win from the Makro App or Makro website and share on Makro social pages. Makro will pick winners daily.

“We will also be deploying push notifications from the app to ensure that customers who have downloaded the app do not miss the Black5Day Sale deals. To further ensure that customers

enjoy a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store, Makro encourages customers to plan their shopping and take note of requirements such as updating TV licences should they wish

to purchase a set, store trading times, product stock availability and stretch their Rand by making use of their mCard App,” concludes Gounden.

While Makro’s Black November catalogue deals are already live – customers are encouraged to browse the website on https://www.makro.co.za/catalogue / download the Makro App on IOS or Google Play Store - to stay updated with the latest promotions and deals ahead of the Black Friday, Black5Day Sale.

Makro’s social media pages

Twitter: @Makro_ZA

Facebook: Makro SA

Instagram: @Makro_sa

Download the mCard on Google Play Store and IOS.