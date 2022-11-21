Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRRogerwilcoJust DesignKLADomains.co.zaMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactQuickEasy SoftwareBluegrass DigitalInsight SurveySakhumnotho Group HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
  • UK Customer Service Work From Home
  • Framing Consultant Cape Town
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Pretoria, Johannesburg
  • Furniture Sales Consultant Cape Town
  • Call Centre Inbound Agent Johannesburg
  • Store Managers East London, Pietermaritzburg
  • Remote Office Manager - UK Nationwide
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Witbank, Potchestroom, Rusternberg, Polokwane
  • Team Leader Stock Replenisher Helderberg, Strand, Gordens Bay, Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Makro delights customers once again with three weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals

    21 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Atmosphere Communications
    Makro announces its annual Black Friday plans by bringing back an even bigger Black5Day Sale! After extending the number of shopping days in 2021 due to Covid, this year Makro is bringing a bigger and even better deals throughout Black Friday month to help customers save money and live better.

    Customers will be delighted to not only one but three weeks of deals over and above the Explosive Black5Day deals, namely;

    • Flaming Hot deals – 7 to 13 November 2022
    • Blazing Hot deals – 14 to 22 November 2022
    • Explosive Black5Day deals - 23 to 27 November 2022.

    Makro delights customers once again with three weeks of Black Friday running up to the Explosive Black5Day deals

    This year’s sale will allow consumers more time to find their favourite items on discounted rates.

    Makro recognises the tough economic conditions their customers have faced and is offering great deals not only in their appliances department but also Fresh and Butchery, and pantry items to ensure customers can buy the things they need to make their money last longer as we head into the festive season.

    Makro will be running the Black5Day Explosive sale from the 23-27 November 2022 where customers can expect amazing discounts on key items across general merchandise, food and liquor. The retailer is already running amazing deals similar to Black5Day on their website as well as on the recently launched Makro Shopping App for their online community.

    Judy Gounden, marketing vice president at Massmart Wholesale adds “Black Friday is enabling customers to live better and we’re giving our Makro shoppers the chance to make their money work harder this year with great discounts. MRewards will be participating by giving our mCard shoppers 10% back in mRewards on non-promotional items form 14-22 November 2022. As another added benefit – we will also have a range of deals on the Makro App for patrons who wish to shop from the comfort of their home, this is accompanied by a free delivery for all orders over R500”.

    Gounden continued to add that gamification was a big focus for the business and Cyber Monday is another opportunity for avid tech lovers and gamers, to take advantage of big savings on selected products.

    Customers also stand a chance to win R10,000 daily, from the 23-27 November. To enter, participants need to take a screenshot image of the item they would like to win from the Makro App or Makro website and share on Makro social pages. Makro will pick winners daily.

    “We will also be deploying push notifications from the app to ensure that customers who have downloaded the app do not miss the Black5Day Sale deals. To further ensure that customers
    enjoy a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store, Makro encourages customers to plan their shopping and take note of requirements such as updating TV licences should they wish
    to purchase a set, store trading times, product stock availability and stretch their Rand by making use of their mCard App,” concludes Gounden.

    While Makro’s Black November catalogue deals are already live – customers are encouraged to browse the website on https://www.makro.co.za/catalogue / download the Makro App on IOS or Google Play Store - to stay updated with the latest promotions and deals ahead of the Black Friday, Black5Day Sale.

    Makro’s social media pages

    Twitter: @Makro_ZA
    Facebook: Makro SA
    Instagram: @Makro_sa
    Download the mCard on Google Play Store and IOS.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Black Friday, Makro, #BlackFriday, Black Friday deals, Black Friday 2022

    Related

    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday
    Retailer Game makes metaverse debut this Black Friday2 days ago
    Don't be blinded by Black Friday - your customers aren't
    RogerwilcoDon't be blinded by Black Friday - your customers aren't2 days ago
    Source: Supplied
    Black Friday to beat Xmas FMCG sales as shoppers become discount-obsessed3 days ago
    Get ready for Black Friday: 4 tips to attract more shoppers
    Domains.co.zaGet ready for Black Friday: 4 tips to attract more shoppers17 Nov 2022
    Make sure you are really saving this Black Friday
    Bullion PR & CommunicationMake sure you are really saving this Black Friday16 Nov 2022
    Black Friday fever: Here's how SMEs can leverage the hype
    Business Partners LimitedBlack Friday fever: Here's how SMEs can leverage the hype16 Nov 2022
    Image source:
    4 ways to beat tricky last-mile deliveries in SA townships this Black Friday15 Nov 2022
    Click-and-collect now part of retailer's omnichannel strategy
    Bluegrass DigitalClick-and-collect now part of retailer's omnichannel strategy11 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz