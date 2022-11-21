Industries

    Comfort partners with SA's renowned fashion design talents for a unique sensory auction

    21 Nov 2022
    Issued by: OnPoint PR
    Imagine placing a bid in an auction simply by employing your senses of smell, touch, and sight. Introducing an extraordinary opportunity, the Comfort Scent-sory Fashion Auction in which the burst of endless fragrance you identify, along with the touch of a garment and its vibrant colours, become your entry to win sensational prizes to indulge your senses.

    Enlisting four of the country’s most original fashion talents tasked with creating garments inspired by the fabric conditioner crafted by perfume experts, the Comfort Scent-sory Fashion Auction eschews the traditional approach of requiring participants to raise their paddles to make a higher bid. Instead, this is an event where everyone has the opportunity to walk away with the following prizes simply by using your senses:

    • First Prize: A designer wardrobe to the value of R40,000;
    • Second Prize: An all-expenses paid experience valued at R40,000; and
    • Third Prize: Five winners of a full year’s supply of Comfort

    “Our senses impact so many aspects of our everyday lives – our memories and our emotions, how we interact with our surroundings and how we find enjoyment. Comfort provides long lasting fragrance and softness while preventing static and roughness – creating the ultimate Comfort zone of fragrance. Through this auction, we are heightening those senses and giving everyone the chance to apply them to win phenomenal sensory experiences,” said Comfort South Africa brand manager, Sherry Hills.

    The four designers were carefully selected from across the country for their unique style and provided with an innovative challenge. Each needed to produce a one of a kind creation inspired by one of the luxury fabric conditioner’s seven variants – Heavenly Nectar, Morning Fresh, Divine Petals, Elegance Uplifting, Lily and Pure.

    The four designers are:

    • Palesa Mokubung, the founder and creative director of Mantsho and the first African designer to collaborate with Swedish fast-fashion company H&M;
    • Highly regarded Durban-based Kathrin Kidger, whose eponymous brand is known for its timeless style, glamour and elegance;
    • Karla Stam, the emerging fashion label offering ready-to-wear, office and occasion wear which is rapidly gaining a local following; and
    • Rising fashion wunderkind, Jacques Bam, who exuberant approach to design saw him win the coveted SA Fashion Week student competition in 2018.

    Palesa Mokubung's presentation
    Palesa Mokubung's presentation
    click to enlarge
    Kathrin Kidger's presentation
    Kathrin Kidger's presentation
    click to enlarge
    Karla Stam's presentation
    Karla Stam's presentation
    click to enlarge
    Jacques Bam's presentation
    Jacques Bam's presentation
    click to enlarge

    Consumers attending the Comfort Scent-sory Fashion Auction will visit each designer booth for an immersive experience in which they smell the burst of endless fragrance, touch the softness of the garments on display and marvel at the vibrant colours of each design.

    At each booth, they will select which Comfort variant matches the garment displayed.

    Entering via a QR Code, their selection becomes their bid. The bids of only visitors who correctly match all four variants to the respective designs will be entered into the draw in which three winners will be randomly selected for the grand prize.

    The designer garments will be on display from 23 November - 23 December 2022 at We Are Egg in Rosebank @TheZone. The competition closes online on 24 January 2023.

    @Comfort_SouthAfrica
    #ABurstOfEndlessFragrance
    #ComfortScentsoryFashion

    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

