With increased reliance on delivery partners, restaurants' direct customer engagement has plummeted

In today's dynamic restaurant landscape, where delivery aggregators have become the norm, maintaining direct contact with your customers has become increasingly challenging. So, how do you overcome this obstacle and remain in touch with customers to ensure you are in sync with their needs? The answer is simple: iFeedback.

In the fiercely competitive Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, having access to direct customer feedback is the foundation upon which effective customer retention strategies are built.

With iFeedback, you can stay ahead of the competition by continuously gauging customer feedback, whether they're purchasing in store or using a delivery partner.

Are you ready to spice up your restaurant's success and unlock its full potential? Click the button below to discover how iFeedback can transform local insights into remarkable achievements for your business.







Be sure to click on the link above and read the use case about how iFeedback deals with the communication gap created by delivery aggregators.