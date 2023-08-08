Industries

Revolutionising the digital sphere: draftLine Africa's impact on culture and beyond

8 Aug 2023
Issued by: CSquared
Stationed in Johannesburg and expanding across the continent, draftLine Africa emerges as ABInBev's data-driven in-house digital agency, propelling an impressive roster of 56 iconic beer brands and counting.

draftLine Africa operates as a well-oiled engine, integrating business intelligence, consumer insights, strategy, creative, digital products, and social media into their craft, crafting digital experiences that harnesses the power of community and revolutionises consumer behavior.

#SocialMediaDay witnessed an outpouring of praise for draftLine's top brands, including Castle Lite, Flying Fish, Brutal Fruit, Carling Black Label, Castle Lager, and Black Crown, lauded for their exemplary community management practices. Audiences connect with the relatable content, exciting competitions, and delightful surprises, forging deeper brand loyalty.

Revolutionising the digital sphere: draftLine Africa's impact on culture and beyond

Culturally relevant insights churn out ideas that resonate with online communities, leading to the most engaged and influential social media presence in the beer category.

Laurelle Simonetti, Connections and draftLine director for Africa, shares, "Our work is a dance with culture. We don't just follow trends; we set them within our industry, leading the pack in digital innovation by working with our agency partners to push boundaries, drive conversation and build communities ."

The team's unwavering commitment to bridging the communication gap is evident through groundbreaking initiatives such as Castle Lager's Twitter spaces audio-series, Izinja ZeGame, and Castle Lite's celebration of reaching 100k Twitter followers, both trending organically for 24 hours. Castle Lite's achievement of being the first beer brand to amass such a vast Twitter following stands as a proud milestone.

Revolutionising the digital sphere: draftLine Africa's impact on culture and beyond

Head of social and digital content, Sanele Mawisa, reveals the winning formula: "The key to creating culturally relevant brands is having a deep understanding of your consumer and the wider cultural landscape and then being agile enough to activate on those insights in real-time.”

draftLine Africa's vision extends beyond the horizon, aspiring to be the continent's go-to digital agency, breaking boundaries and inspiring excellence in today's ever-evolving digital landscape, transcending industries.

consumer behaviour, Castle Lite, Carling Black Label, Castle Lager, Brutal Fruit, Flying Fish, ABInBEV

