Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand

Amazon is the world's most valuable tech brand across all sectors. Overtaking Apple, Amazon has a brand value of $299.3bn, its brand value has increased 36% since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to Brand Finance Tech 100 2023 report and Brand Finance’s Global 500 2023 report which includes the world’s top 100 most valuable and strongest tech sector brands.

“The global dominance of Amazon as the world’s leading tech brand cannot be ignored,” says Richard Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance.

“The brand’s relentless pursuit of customer-centric innovation has not only transformed the way we shop but has challenged and overhauled traditional business models. The tech giant must now look to maintain its competitive edge amid the rapidly evolving landscape, especially as eyes are on the brand now more than ever,” says Haigh.

Despite facing headwinds from global political challenges, the semiconductor shortage, and a global slump in demand for smartphones, Huawei remains in the top 10 most valuable tech brands, with its brand value falling 38% to $44.3bn.

Huawei's consumer business, which provides smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics, was the hardest hit by the various challenges. However, the brand’s other operations, such as its carrier business and its enterprise business, performed relatively well.

Fastest-growing tech brands

Japan’s NTT Data (brand value up 55% to $8.9bn) is the fastest-growing tech brand in the ranking this year.

This is because NTT Corporation and NTT DATA formally integrated their offerings more closely and launched a combined brand to accelerate global IT modernisation and digital transformation.

This is a new beginning for the NTT DATA brand that looks to accelerate growth outside of Japan and further increase its diverse digital services and application offering to clients.

Elsewhere, LinkedIn (brand value up 49% to $15.5bn) is the tech sector’s fastest-growing brand, substantially because of its improved standing as a recruitment and news advertising tool.

Strongest tech brands

In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

As well as being the strongest brand in the US and the world, Google (brand value up 7% to $281.4bn) tops the tech ranking, earning a brand strength index score of 93.2/100 and a prestigious AAA+ rating.

Brand sustainability

As part of its analysis, Brand Finance assesses the role that specific brand attributes play in driving overall brand value. One such attribute is sustainability. Brand Finance assesses how sustainable specific brands are perceived to be, represented by a ‘Sustainability Perceptions Score’.

Accenture had the highest Sustainability Perceptions Score of any Tech brand included in the ranking – 7.79 out of 10. The brand has set out its commitment to operating more sustainably, planning to achieve net zero emissions by 2025.

Amazon has the highest sustainability perception value of any brand.

One key area where Amazon has been making strides is in its renewable energy initiatives.

As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy globally, Amazon is committed to powering all its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

To achieve this goal, the brand has already announced more than four hundred projects as of January 2023, highlighting its notable progress in this endeavour.

The driver score for the retail sector is 6.1%, demonstrating a material role for sustainability in driving choice. Amazon’s $19.9bn of value is reliant on maintaining its reputation for (a certain level of) sustainability.

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.