DStv Content Creator Awards to host emerging content creator workshop

The DStv Content Creator Awards are hosting an informative Emerging Content Creator Workshop in Johannesburg, onThursday, 8 June at Workshop17 in Sandton.

Tickets for the workshop are free, but attendees need to register in advance due to limited seating. The doors will open at 09h00 with the workshop starting at 09h30 and ending at 16h00, a light lunch will be provided for attendees.

This follows the success of last year’s event in Cape Town.

The awards, which are back for a second year, want to shine a light on emerging content creators, and provide them with invaluable insights and inspiration.

"The DStv Content Creator Awards are not just about recognising exceptional talent but also about supporting emerging creators who may lack the resources or know-how to pursue content creation as a career," says Awards’ CEO, Manuela Dias de Deus.

Speakers and topics

The workshop promises to be an exciting opportunity for aspiring content creators to learn from industry experts.

With a diverse line-up of speakers and topics tailored to inform and excite emerging and up-and-coming content creators, attendees can expect a day filled with valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.

Speakers and topics (in no particular order):

DStv: Creating winning local content



Content creator panel discussion: How to create engaging content



One-eyed Jack & Steyn Entertainment: Marketing, PR and the business side of content creation



Spotify: Let’s talk podcasts!

Workshop17: Collaborations and partnerships



947: How to stay at the top of your game & announcement of crew search competition



Studio Reach: Top tips for emerging creators



TikTok: TikTok Masterclass



Sol: Working with brands

"This workshop aims to bridge that gap by providing aspiring content creators with the necessary skills and insights to succeed in this dynamic industry,” says de Deus

.In recognition of the digital age, the workshop will also be broadcasted live on TikTok for those unable to attend in person. Viewers can tune in to the TikTok live stream starting from 09h30 and join the virtual audience in gaining valuable insights from the speakers.

Attendees and virtual viewers alike will have the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the workshop, further enhancing the experience and rewarding their commitment to advancing their content creation journey.

Interested individuals can secure their spot by registering through the official event website, register here.

For more information about the DStv Content Creator Awards and the Emerging Content Creator Workshop, visit here