Africa


New analytics and measurement support for ChatGPT plugins

12 May 2023
AppsFlyer has announced the launch of its new measurement and Data Clean Room support for ChatGPT plugins.
Source © Tanit Boonruen AppsFlyer has launched new measurement and Data Clean Room support for ChatGPT plugins
Source © Tanit Boonruen 123rf AppsFlyer has launched new measurement and Data Clean Room support for ChatGPT plugins

WhileChatGPT plugins have opened up a new world of consumer interactions and revenue opportunities, without cookies and device identifiers, analytics and measurement are impossible with current tools.

With AppsFyer's new measurement and Data Clean Room Support brands and marketers can now measure the customer journeys and performance of their ChatGPT plugins across all platforms – including mobile app, CTV and web, as well as across all paid, social and organic traffic sources such as Meta, Google, and Apple.

In March 2023, OpenAI announced ChatGPT plugins, allowing its users to interact with other services through ChatGPT’s interface.

With the plugins, ChatGPT users can query services like Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, and Shopify to get real-time, actionable answers from these data sources without leaving OpenAI’s platform.

Source © Kaspars Grinvalds With the current economic climate, app marketers are under pressure to deliver results
4 tactics for app marketers to weather tough times

By 4 May 2023

ChatGPT for Africa

Netta Lev Sadeh, managing director EMEA at AppsFlyer, says the potential of technologies like ChatGPT can provide opportunities for African teams to save time and reduce pressure on limited resources.

  1. Assisting content production

    2. ChatGPT is a useful tool that can help African app marketers create or improve their content. By providing ChatGPT with the right prompts such as tone, audience, and the problem the content aims to solve, app marketers can generate ideas or enhance existing content. This AI tool can complement human creativity and speed up content production, from ad copies to social media posts.

  2. Improving App Store Optimisation (ASO)

    3. App marketers can also use ChatGPT to improve their app's visibility and increase its chances of getting downloaded. ChatGPT can generate an app name, subtitle, and description based on the ASO ranking criteria, giving the app a competitive edge. Additionally, this AI tool can identify keywords that competitors use to rank high and suggest those that users often search for.

  3. Evaluating user feedback

    4. By copying user reviews into ChatGPT, app marketers can automate the analysis of qualitative feedback. ChatGPT can identify recurring themes, helping app marketers pinpoint users' preferred features, pain points, and even what is being shared about competitor apps. This information can inform the app marketers' strategies and help them create a better user experience.

Although the economy may be challenging, app marketers should not cut their budgets completely. Instead, they should be smart with their spending and reinforce the foundations of their strategies by understanding their user personas deeply.

Knowing what their users value and how to communicate this value through different channels will help app marketers build stronger connections with their audience and develop communities that can sustain them in 2023 and beyond.

