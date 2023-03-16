Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

RogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMHuman8BrandMappTenacityPRHustle MediaJoe PublicESETMedia24 LifestyleBizcommunity.comRand ShowMaximizer SoftwareMakeReignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Digital: It's fast, it's unpredictable and I like it

16 Mar 2023
By: Wilton Ackeer, Issued by: Rogerwilco
I've worked in traditional ad agencies my whole career. Now I work at a digital agency. My role is to add a new - better - dimension to their strategic creative value. When I took the job I thought I knew what I was in for, but I was wrong. Very little about the move has been predictable.
Wilton Ackeer, creative director at Rogerwilco
Wilton Ackeer, creative director at Rogerwilco

Until now, I have relied on rigorous planning to ensure success. Not so in a digitally-led agency. That’s not to say things aren’t meticulously thought through or insights-led. However, when I get to work in the morning, I'm unsure what I'll be working on that day. Jobs happen suddenly and at speed. Tomorrow seldom features and there’s definitely no such thing as next week. A job briefed at lunchtime is live by the end of the day.

No wonder clients love digital. They can respond immediately to news and events – their own and those happening around them. They can communicate directly with their customers, push sales, pull products, comment, show and tell, and they can do it all in real-time.

I never really understood just how liberating
the digital world could be
for a creative.

I've learned that real-time is great from an agency perspective too. You can immediately see if you've hit the mark. There’s no crossing fingers and waiting to see the effect of a campaign. If it's working, you can immediately ramp it up; if it isn't, you can tweak the creative on the spot or move it to a different platform. You keep monitoring to measure the effect of your changes, and the results are instant. Yes, it's unpredictable, but in a good way.

This scenario couldn't be more different from the world I knew, where you book the best billboard long in advance. You plan the creative, perfect colour, type, photography, and message… only to discover that a competitor is now saying the same thing in a slightly different way.

I never really understood just how liberating the digital world could be for a creative. Scary, too, sometimes heart-stoppingly so, but perfectly in touch with the needs of clients and consumers.

No matter what changes, one thing remains the same: the need for creative excellence – understanding that fast is no substitute for good. As I immerse myself in the digital world and understand digital platforms better, it's clear that the only difference is the medium. It's a big difference but I'm becoming used to the unpredictable nature of digital and, dare I say, enjoying it.

My job hasn't changed: I'm still responsible for the creative product; it's just that I now find myself thinking even more about the way the work is received. It turns out digital is even more about the customer's experience than anything I thought was customer-centric before.

I have a whole new respect for the digital world. I'm deeply impressed by the team I work with. They can respond instantly and execute flawlessly. And if we can bring the love for big idea thinking into this ever-changing world, then we may just be onto something.

NextOptions
Rogerwilco
Rogerwilco, 2021 FM AdFocus Digital Agency of the Year, is an independently owned level 2 B-BBEE full service digital marketing agency with a presence in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London.
Read more: digital, Wilton Ackeer, Rogerwilco

Related

Source: © Pavel Danilyuk While AI is ready to make a big impact for marketers, before you cheers, proceed with extreme caution warns Incubeta
AI: A big impact for marketers, but don't cheers just yet, warns Incubeta1 hour ago
Source: © Eugene Ccapon Craig Hannabus, strategy director, Rogerwilco asks what if the Metaverse and VR are not what we thought it would be
Maybe the metaverse and VR aren't what we thought they would be7 Mar 2023
Source:
Lets ramp up the value of digital marketing7 Mar 2023
Image supplied. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards’ jury chairs have been announced
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' 2023 jury chairs announced3 Mar 2023
Source: © Oleksandr Ppidvalnyi Google’s latest product reviews update has sparked an increase in the volatility in web traffic
Google's latest product reviews update sparks increased volatility in web traffic1 Mar 2023
Wilton Ackeer. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Wilton Ackeer, creative director at Rogerwilco23 Feb 2023
Source: © Omkar Patyane What does Meta Verified mean for agencies offering social media management as a service?
Meta joins paid verifications, so what now?21 Feb 2023
Source © Andrea de Ssantis Craig Hannabus says AI is not the milestone that will revolutionise civilisation
AI: The new Van Gogh... or not21 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz