Kellogg names global snack business Kellanova ahead of company split

Kellogg Company has revealed the names of the two independent public companies that will be created when the 117-year-old packaged food giant splits itself into two distinct standalone businesses later this year. The split will result in a global snacks unit and a separate North American cereal unit.

Source: Supplied

In a statement shared this week, the Kellogg Company said that the global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova, while the North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co. While the company names will change upon spin completion, the "Kellogg's" brand will remain on product packaging of both companies around the world.

Kellanova

Kellanova will be a "global snacking powerhouse", the company said, with a portfolio of brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. Kellanova will also steward a suite of international cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others.

"The name Kellanova signals the company's ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company," said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's chairman and chief executive officer, and future chairman and chief executive officer of Kellanova.

"The 'Kell' overtly recognises our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while 'anova,' which combines 'a' and the Latin word 'nova', meaning 'new,' signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next-generation, global snacking powerhouse. The Kellanova logo retains the iconic Kellogg Company 'K' to intentionally connect to our heritage and the strong foundation that got us to where we are today. The forward curved and extended 'v' embodies our forward momentum as we embark on this next chapter."

WK Kellogg Co

The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co, which will operate in the US, Canada and the Caribbean with a portfolio of brands including Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi, and Bear Naked.

Source: Supplied

"The name WK Kellogg Co honours the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. At the same time, we are looking forward, focused on propelling the company into the future. We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter," said Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer designate of WK Kellogg Co.

"The logo itself stems from the iconic signature of Mr. Kellogg. We have taken his instantly recognisable script and then underlined and elevated the 'Co,' emphasising our ambition as a 117-year-old startup taking Mr. Kellogg's original company to new heights."

Distinct strategic priorities

Kellogg Company said that with the help of employees, the company engaged in a thorough process to create names that would maintain a strong connection to its legacy while also capturing both the spirit and ambition of each company's portfolio and trajectory. Kellogg invited employees from around the world to submit company name suggestions along with thoughts on what they hope to carry forward from Kellogg Company to each company.

Cahillane said, "Unveiling the names for the global snacking and North American cereal businesses is an exciting milestone for both companies as we progress towards unleashing their full potential as standalone businesses. Upon spin completion, we believe both businesses will be better positioned to focus on their distinct strategic priorities, execute with increased agility and operational flexibility, realise improved outlooks for profitable growth, and shape distinctive corporate cultures, each rooted in Kellogg Company's strong values."

Kellanova will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "K." Ticker and exchange information for WK Kellogg Co will be announced in the coming months.