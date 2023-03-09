Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Packaging News Global

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Big changes coming to Toblerone's iconic packaging

9 Mar 2023
Confectionery giant Mondelez International has announced that the iconic image of the Swiss Matterhorn mountain peak will no longer appear on the packaging of Toblerone chocolate. The packaging will also be changed to read "Established in Switzerland," rather than "of Switzerland".
Source:
Source: Pixabay

Toblerone was created in the Swiss city of Bern in 1908 by Theodor Tobler, and has been produced in Switzerland ever since. But in June, Mondelez revealed plans to shift some production to Slovakia to meet growing demand for the popular chocolate.

Swissness rules

The move appears to violate Switzerland's Swissness legislation, which requires products to meet strict criteria before they can be called Swiss-made.

According to the BBC, Swiss national symbols are not allowed to be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. For other raw foodstuffs, the threshold is at least 80%.

"For legal reasons, we have to adapt our packaging to the Swissness legislation and, among other things, remove the Swissness notice on the front of the Toblerone pack," Mondelez said.

While the packaging update has not yet been revealed, Mondelez explained, "The redesign of the packaging introduces a modernised and streamlined mountain logo that is consistent with the geometric and triangular aesthetic. The famous hidden bear is retained. The other changes to the packaging also reflect Toblerone's heritage: the font and brand logo are inspired by the Toblerone archives and include the signature of our founder Tobler."

GLOBAL

Source:
Lindt's chocolate bunny trade mark win shows shape matters to consumers

By 12 Oct 2022

The company said that Switzerland remains an important part of the Toblerone brand. "The Toblerone bars are still and will continue to be produced in Switzerland. Berne plays a central role in Toblerone's history and will continue to do so in the future. That is why we have invested significantly in Berne over the last five years to modernise the factory, increase productivity and competitiveness, and meet changing consumer needs smarter and faster.

"These investments will enable us to increase production of our 100g Toblerone bars in Berne in the medium to long term, ultimately producing 90 million additional 100g bars per year."

NextOptions
Read more: chocolate, packaging design, consumer packaged goods, Toblerone, Mondelez

Related

Source:
AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes3 days ago
South African companies to showcase at Foodex
South African companies to showcase at Foodex2 Mar 2023
Source: ©hxdyl -
#Budget2023: Mostly positive but some disappointment - Consumer Goods Council24 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Tiger Brands grows sales after price hikes21 Feb 2023
Source:
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of 'toxic' mineral water21 Feb 2023
Coca-Cola Beverages expands rollout of 2L returnable PET bottles
Coca-Cola Beverages expands rollout of 2L returnable PET bottles13 Feb 2023
Danone Southern Africa appoints Herve Orama Barrere as MD
Danone Southern Africa appoints Herve Orama Barrere as MD13 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2023: 6 global retail trends making their mark in FMCG
#BizTrends2023: 6 global retail trends making their mark in FMCG10 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz