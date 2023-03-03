Once again, Prebo Digital achieves Google Premier Partner status

For the second year in a row, Johannesburg-based performance marketing agency - Prebo Digital - has been acknowledged as a Google Premier Partner for 2023.

Being singled out once as a Google Premier Partner is a game changer for any digital marketing agency and their clients. But to be recognised for two consecutive years speaks to a consistent level of performance. In layman’s terms, this 2023 award positions Prebo Digital as, once again, being in the top 3% of Google Partners in South Africa. This is high praise across the digital landscape; setting the Prebo team apart as experts in a saturated and competitive industry.

This prestigious recognition comes as a result of Prebo Digital’s exceptional achievement in managing and optimising Google Ads campaigns for their clients – locally and globally – with tailored and data-driven strategies to achieve their clients’ business growth objectives.

Why all the hype?

To appear on the radar as a potential Google Premier Partner, certain criteria and strict industry standards for performance, proficiency and expertise must be met. The status is a highly sought-after acknowledgement and only an agency that has an expert track record – showcasing an outstanding delivery of results for advertisers in Google ads campaigns – will make the shortlist.

The programme also provides businesses with a directory of partners who have demonstrated consistent expertise in managing well-executed Google advertising campaigns.

Why it matters

As a Google Premier Partner, a performance marketing agency gains exclusive access to innovative marketing, educational and technical resources. These benefits uniquely position Prebo Digital as a strategic channel to leverage these resources, driving growth and success for their clients and taking any business to the next level. (This includes increased visibility, driving traffic and boosting online revenue and/or leads).

This badge of honour solidifies an agency’s position as a trusted and leading provider of Google advertising services.

Why should businesses care?

A Premier Partner knows Google Ads backwards and has to continuously meet Google’s rigorous requirements to hold onto their status. Prebo Digital's Premier Partner status makes them a go-to solution as they not only have the experience, but also have access to the best resources, expertise and tools to customise, optimise, and manage their clients’ campaigns successfully.

According to Google: "The [premier partner] badge recognises companies we trust to help you succeed on the web with our products."

In the ever-changing world of digital marketing, staying ahead of the game is essential for any business that’s serious about growth. One way to do this is to partner with a Google Premier Partner.

Why you should choose Prebo Digital

“You can be assured that your Google Ad campaigns will not only be in good hands, managed by a team of certified experts who have proven they have the knowledge and experience to deliver the best results, but they will also receive the very best service in industry standards.” - Liezl Strydom, Client Service director at Prebo Digital.

As an independent, specialised agency (with local and international success stories), Prebo Digital’s significant achievement as a consecutive Google Premier Partner demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing its clients with the best possible service and to share what this means for the broader industry and for its clients’ brand growth strategies.

Prebo Digital’s specialist services include Google advertising, search engine optimisation, social media advertising, Amazon marketing, web design, big data analysis, and conversion rate optimisation.

Contact them today for a free 20-minute consultation to discuss your business growth needs.



