Flux Trends Leaders thoughts of future fitness report is out

The results of the Flux Trends's 'Leaders' thoughts of future fitness in 'permacrisis'' survey are out.



Collins Dictionary’s word of the year for 2022 is “permacrisis”. It’s defined as “an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events. The year ahead is set to continue along this trajectory.

Flux Trends conducted a survey where leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners were asked about their preparedness for the future and what assistance they require to become more future-proofed.

Survey feedback

Feedback from the survey includes:

70% of the respondents were from South Africa followed by 10% in the US.



The number one concern for leaders is how the government could impact business in the future.



26% found staying relevant to be a big concern.



The vast majority of respondents believed that their company is prepared to a certain extent for the future. Those who feel their companies are not cited several reasons, the main one being that their organisation is not open to new ways of thinking and working.



The skills and knowledge found to be lacking were AI and technology skills, followed by continuous learning.



25% found ‘structural inertia’ to be holding them back. This refers to the inability or difficulty that organisations, particularly large ones, face with regard to getting things done in an agile manner.



Opportunities for continual learning appear to be a benefit that these leaders are seeking more of. Futures thinking training is another sought-after skill.



In response to whether their company is doing enough to attract and retain talent, a significant proportion of about 35% feel that their company could be doing more. An understanding of the younger demographic (who represent both employees and customers) was identified as a need, as well as paying attention to the organisation’s culture.

Respondents expressed a desire to understand the business and consumer trends impacting business. They also expressed the need for assistance with engendering a culture of foresight in the business.

The overall sentiment from the survey respondents was one of cautious optimism. Political and economic instability as well as the impact of AI were their main concerns. Tradition and inflexibility of organisations was found to be a hindrance to innovation.

Respondents acknowledged the importance of forward thinking and expressed a desire to embed a culture or foresight within their organisations. They also expressed a need to understand the younger consumer segments.

