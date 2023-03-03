The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' 2023 jury chairs announced

The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2023 has announced this year's jury chairs. Now in its 15th year, the IAB SA Bookmark Awards continues to set the benchmark for digital media, marketing, and technology by rewarding impactful digital work within the marketing sector.

Image supplied. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards’ jury chairs have been announced

Khensani Nobanda, jury president of the Bookmark Awards, says that a greater emphasis on diversity is a core component of this year’s awards, both in encouraging entries from a diverse pool of candidates and also through the selection of the Chairs heading up each Jury panel.

“Transforming the industry from within is integral to the success of a diverse creative sector that mirrors South Africa and the world. This year’s selection includes a 50% gender split as well as 75% of the Chairs being people of colour.

Jury chairs 2023

Heading up the Bookmarks’ panel this year are:

Special Honours Panel: Paula Hulley, managing director, Digitas



Marketers Panel: Jabulani Sigege, executive creative director, Machine_.



Publishers Panel: Rikashni Rangasamy, senior manager: digital, SuperSport



Performance Marketing Panel: Asha Patel, Sub-Saharan Africa head: B2B marketing & CMM South Africa, Google



Youth Action Panel: Senzo Xulu, executive creative director, Conversation Lab



Social, Community & Influencer Marketing Panel: MJ Khan, head of group digital communications, Sasol Limited



Builders Panel: Genie Botha, head of product design, MakeReign



Innovative Engineers Panel: Tilesh Bhaga, creative director: digital and innovation, Grey Johannesburg

The 2023 Jury Chairs will head up eight awards categories that align with IAB South Africa’s mandate to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in the digital economy.

These include building brands digitally, putting users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.

Moving the industry forward

Winning a Bookmark Award is a recognition of work that helps move the industry forward.

The Jury Chairs will offer their insight and expert knowledge and leadership during the judging process, with each heading up a diverse panel of jurors nominated by their industry peers.

“The world of digital marketing and advertising is also changing constantly but, ultimately, success remains the same. Connecting with the relevant audience and delivering real growth — and measurable growth — is how innovation and excellence intersect," says Nobanda.

“It’s creativity that makes a real measurable impact. As more and more marketing budgets move to digital, the challenge of the return on marketing investment (ROMI) becomes even more expected from businesses.

“We need to ensure that the entries we ultimately award do not just deliver on ROMI but that they benchmark what is best-in-class for digital advertising,” adds Nobanda, about what she believes jurors will be looking for this year.

“Personally, I want to be able to say to myself, ‘Man, I wish we’d done that!" she adds.

IAB Masterclass

This year, the Bookmark Awards adds another layer to its offering with a Masterclass to assist entrants to perfect their awards entries. The Masterclass will be hosted by Jury President Khensani Nobanda and Danni Pinch, executive creative director (ECD) at King James Group, and will be held virtually on Tuesday, 7 March at 10 am.

Sign up for the Masterclass here.

Important dates

Entries for the Bookmark Awards are now open. Any entry completed and paid for between Monday, 13 February and Tuesday, 22 March will receive a 10% Early Bird discount. Thereafter, normal rates will apply as per the outlined award fees for 2023

Entries submitted past the entry deadline will be subject to a 10% late penalty fee. Late fees are applicable from Tuesday, 25 April until Monday, 8 May. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, 27 July.

Enter the Awards here