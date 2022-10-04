Industries

    Prebo Digital achieves Amazon Ads verified partner status

    4 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Prebo Digital
    Prebo Digital, a Johannesburg-based performance digital agency, is now an Amazon Ads verified partner.
    Prebo Digital achieves Amazon Ads verified partner status

    An accolade in the competitive digital industry is worth a mention and Prebo Digital has recently come into the limelight; firstly by being awarded Google Premier Partner status earlier this year and now by earning status as an Amazon Ads verified partner.

    After successfully managing a number of accounts in countries including Canada, the UK, the US and Europe, Prebo Digital has met the criteria for becoming an Amazon Ads verified partner and is currently only one of four agencies in South Africa to have been awarded this partner status.

    Benefits for the agency

    Being an Amazon Ads partner gives Prebo Digital access to the Amazon Ads Partner Network benefits that immediately benefit their clients, including specialised marketing, educational and technical resources.

    Benefits for the client

    If any online retail business is looking to further develop their channel strategy, grow their business and connect with their customers, then an agency like Prebo Digital is exactly the brand growth support any client needs to achieve these goals and strategies.

    “Being recognised as an Amazon Ads verified partner is an acknowledgment that we are experienced in managing Amazon Ads campaigns and budgets and helps us position us to serve our clients – locally and globally – in a more strategic manner.“ Precious Chindongo, founder and managing director at Prebo Digital.

    Prebo Digital can be found on the Amazon Ads Partner Directory – a trusted online listing for businesses to source reputable agencies that are qualified specialists in running Amazon Ads campaigns.

    Benefits for the industry

    Prebo Digital is a performance marketing agency that brings specialist skills and a dynamic team to the table. We’re a proudly South African agency with a global footprint and an Amazon Ads verified partner that becomes a strategic player in the qualitative evolution across the local performance digital landscape, pushing the boundaries in the areas of measurement accuracy, critical strategy implementation and thought leadership.

    Prebo Digital

    Prebo Digital specialises in marketing services for the Amazon store globally and focuses on increasing your sales in the Amazon store through advanced SEO and content optimisation, PPC strategies and management, competitive analysis, Stores, and enhanced A+ content development – all driven by your business-focused objectives.

