Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Fox Networks GroupBabyYumYum.co.zaDStv Media Salesicandi CQAlgoa FMClockworkHoorah DigitalOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaSilversoft3RCBMi ResearchAdvertising Media ForumTBWAPula Capital PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Verve expands senior team in Europe

20 Feb 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, have expanded their senior team following business development and growth globally.
Vicki Britton
Vicki Britton
Jadwiga Kozubek
Jadwiga Kozubek
Melissa Birkett
Melissa Birkett
Daniela Lipkin
Daniela Lipkin

Vicki Britton has been promoted to the executive director team where she is responsible for the marketing and communications of Verve’s brand globally. Britton has previously worked in both insight and business development roles for Verve, having been with the company for more than 12 years.

The European senior research team has welcomed, Jadwiga Kozubek as director. Kozubek joins following senior roles at Streetbees, Kantar and BVA BDRC and will lead one of the company’s major retail clients, John Lewis & Partners. Also in the research team, Melissa Birkett has been promoted to director – she will continue to focus on major strategic projects that integrate human intelligence with cultural intelligence. Finally Daniela Lipkin has been promoted to associate director after joining the business five years ago as a graduate – she will continue to play a lead role on the long-standing Boots account.

Verve have made three further promotions across the research team - Will French has been appointed research manager, Charlie Lancaster moves up to research executive and Anna Jones to research executive.

Verve’s Operations team sees Madalina Khan promoted to senior community manager, Diana Danaila to senior data processing executive, Oana DImache to community manager and Irina Caratasi moves to project manager.

Fianlly, the Mancheser hub welcome new starters Sam Winterbottom and Carla Berzolla as research mangers. Winterbottom spent seven years at InSites Consulting (formerly Join the Dots), whereas Berzolla was at Manchester-based Mustard for three years prior to joining Verve.

Verve founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper, comments: “It’s always a joy to see our brilliant team be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to both our clients and to Verve’s success as a business. We’re also proud to continue to bring talented individuals to the ever-growing team at our Manchester Hub.”

NextOptions
VERVE
We're experts in community panels and smart digital research, delivering inspiring insight; vividly brought to life.
Read more: Kantar, Verve

Related

Ndeye Diagne: #BizTrends2023: What's the next Great in our Great new world
Ndeye Diagne: #BizTrends2023: What's the next Great in our Great new world1 Feb 2023
Verve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review
VERVEVerve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review17 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Advertising? Let's get emotional
Kantar#BizTrends2023: Advertising? Let's get emotional16 Jan 2023
Christmas ads unwrapped: What marketers can learn from the UK
KantarChristmas ads unwrapped: What marketers can learn from the UK12 Dec 2022
End-of-year essential read: Look back at the best (and worst) of 2022 to flourish in 2023
KantarEnd-of-year essential read: Look back at the best (and worst) of 2022 to flourish in 20236 Dec 2022
Verve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto
VERVEVerve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto23 Nov 2022
Kantar predicts new viewing behaviours, audience targeting strategies and 'dynamic product placement'
KantarKantar predicts new viewing behaviours, audience targeting strategies and 'dynamic product placement'17 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz