Verve expands senior team in Europe

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, have expanded their senior team following business development and growth globally.

Vicki Britton Jadwiga Kozubek Melissa Birkett Daniela Lipkin

Vicki Britton has been promoted to the executive director team where she is responsible for the marketing and communications of Verve’s brand globally. Britton has previously worked in both insight and business development roles for Verve, having been with the company for more than 12 years.

The European senior research team has welcomed, Jadwiga Kozubek as director. Kozubek joins following senior roles at Streetbees, Kantar and BVA BDRC and will lead one of the company’s major retail clients, John Lewis & Partners. Also in the research team, Melissa Birkett has been promoted to director – she will continue to focus on major strategic projects that integrate human intelligence with cultural intelligence. Finally Daniela Lipkin has been promoted to associate director after joining the business five years ago as a graduate – she will continue to play a lead role on the long-standing Boots account.

Verve have made three further promotions across the research team - Will French has been appointed research manager, Charlie Lancaster moves up to research executive and Anna Jones to research executive.

Verve’s Operations team sees Madalina Khan promoted to senior community manager, Diana Danaila to senior data processing executive, Oana DImache to community manager and Irina Caratasi moves to project manager.

Fianlly, the Mancheser hub welcome new starters Sam Winterbottom and Carla Berzolla as research mangers. Winterbottom spent seven years at InSites Consulting (formerly Join the Dots), whereas Berzolla was at Manchester-based Mustard for three years prior to joining Verve.

Verve founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper, comments: “It’s always a joy to see our brilliant team be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to both our clients and to Verve’s success as a business. We’re also proud to continue to bring talented individuals to the ever-growing team at our Manchester Hub.”



