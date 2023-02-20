Industries

Neal Mohan to step into YouTube CEO position

20 Feb 2023
Neal Mohan, YouTube's current chief product officer has been named as Susan Wojcicki's successor, as she steps down from the CEO role.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Wojcicki has led YouTube for the past nine years, previously she worked for YouTubes parent company Google for more than two decades.

According to reports Wojcicki told employees that working for YouTube had been “exhilarating, meaningful and all-consuming.”
She said she will be focusing on her personal life, health and other projects.

Wojcicki was part of the team that worked on products such as Google Image Search, Google’s first Video, Book search and AdSense.

Her resignation means there will currently be no female CEO in Big Tech.

Source:
AI's threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

By 1 hour ago

