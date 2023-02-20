Facebook tests Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle for up-and-coming creators

Facebook is testing, Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle that includes account verification to help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster.

The company says it will start with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand this week.

Meta Verified is a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach. It hopes that the tests will let it learn what’s most valuable, and says it hopes to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

“Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach.

“Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering,” says Facebook.

Available for purchase

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android.

“As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large.

“As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic,” states Facebook.

What you get

With Meta Verified, you’ll get:

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.



More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.



Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.



Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.



Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

It’s important to feel confident that your identity and accounts are safe and that the people you’re interacting with are who they say they are. “That’s why we’re building a series of checks into Meta Verified before, during, and after someone applies,” says Facebook.

Conditions

To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for. Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.

“We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems,” adds Facebook.

Note that businesses are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this time. Also, at this time, Meta Verified will only support your real name on your profile. Once your profile is verified, you can’t change the profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verifications application process again.