New Generation Award winners announced!

The 10th Annual instalment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards winners have been announced.

The event took place in a packed venue Thursday 29 September at the Ballroom, Monte Casino.

Founder of the awards Stephen Paxton said, “Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates and agency marketing teams producing some truly remarkable work.”

“We saw 500 entries submitted this year from over 120 corporates, agencies and individuals; ‘affirmation that the industry is back on track and those never-ending strategy sessions paid off! Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies could be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns were phenomenal,” he continued.

Paxton also mentioned that a greater focus on Content Marketing was seen and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences was second to none.

New Gen Awards would like to thank each that entered and made it as finalists.

The winners are as follows:

Corporate Awards

Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On SILVER WINNER 2022 Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer BRONZE WINNER 2022 Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Best Social Media Reach from an Event GOLD WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour SILVER WINNER 2022 Heineken Machine Heineken All-Invitational BRONZE WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way Best Online Competition GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On SILVER WINNER 2022 SPIPA Flow Communications Climate 360 BRONZE WINNER 2022 MTN South Africa Magna Carta #BigUpYourLocal BRONZE WINNER 2022 Unilever SA Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Ola Season 2021 - 2022 Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson SILVER WINNER 2022 HOMii Lifestyle HOMii App SILVER WINNER 2022 Standard Bank Shyft Best Use of Technical Innovation GOLD WINNER 2022 Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine SILVER WINNER 2022 Standard Bank Shyft BRONZE WINNER 2022 Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Best Low Budget Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 UCOOK Machine Xhosa-fying Halloween SILVER WINNER 2022 BMW Motorrad South Africa John Brown Media South Africa Scooter Coffee Campaign BRONZE WINNER 2022 Dunlop Tyres SA Joe Public United Grandtrek Uncharted 2 BRONZE WINNER 2022 Marine Protected Areas Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications MPA Day Mobile Marketing Excellence GOLD WINNER 2022 Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer GOLD WINNER 2022 AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu SILVER WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. BRONZE WINNER 2022 Sanofi-Aventis South Africa Futuretech Media and OmniComm Media Group A Leading Paediatric Offering BRONZE WINNER 2022 Tiger Brands Hellosquare KOO - Only One Blogging Excellence SILVER WINNER 2022 Flexability Flow Communications Flexability – #MyAbility SILVER WINNER 2022 Nedbank Flume Digital Marketing & PR MoneyEDGE by Nedbank BRONZE WINNER 2022 Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality - Wealth Sense Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media GOLD WINNER 2022 Mondelez International Ogilvy In Our Own Words GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On SILVER WINNER 2022 AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu BRONZE WINNER 2022 Unilever SA The Hardy Boys Joko Donate Your Voice BRONZE WINNER 2022 Vega School Digital Optimization Vega School - Registration Boost Most Innovative Gamification Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On SILVER WINNER 2022 Nestlé Hoorah Digital SA Nestlé Belly Bestie BRONZE WINNER 2022 Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Best Community Engagement Award GOLD WINNER 2022 Mondelez International Ogilvy In Our Own Words GOLD WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way SILVER WINNER 2022 Absa Grid Worldwide and Carat The IntARview SILVER WINNER 2022 Kimberly Clark Ogilvy Change The Tune BRONZE WINNER 2022 AB InBev Promise Group Castle Lite Lulu Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by Futuretech GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On GOLD WINNER 2022 Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine SILVER WINNER 2022 Old Mutual Corporate John Brown Media South Africa Nine Yards Omnichannel Campaign BRONZE WINNER 2022 Karan Beef Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Making The Cut Best Online PR Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 Hi-Tec Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec FreedomShared SILVER WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour BRONZE WINNER 2022 Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Best Integrated Marketing Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 AB InBev Ogilvy Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour SILVER WINNER 2022 Savanna Cider Grey/ WPP Liquid SAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE SILVER WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On BRONZE WINNER 2022 Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Unlock Summer Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by Futuretech GOLD WINNER 2022 Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Game On SILVER WINNER 2022 Brand Inc. The Have You Heard Group Toyota Thumbderdome SILVER WINNER 2022 Savanna Cider Grey/ WPP Liquid THE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER BRONZE WINNER 2022 Cape Town Tourism Find Your Freedom Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson GOLD WINNER 2022 Vodacom VMLY&R South Africa Content for the people SILVER WINNER 2022 UCOOK Machine Xhosa-fying Halloween Best Influencer Marketing Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 Dorito’s Machine Flamin’ Hot Duets SILVER WINNER 2022 Mondelez International Ogilvy In Our Own Words BRONZE WINNER 2022 DStv Ogilvy Box Office - Every Day is Halloween BRONZE WINNER 2022 KFC South Africa Fresh AF KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand

Agency Awards

Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared SILVER WINNER 2022 Grid Worldwide and Carat Absa The IntARiew SILVER WINNER 2022 Mann Made Jacaranda FM Mzansi Quest 2021 BRONZE WINNER 2022 Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Unilever Food Solutions Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Ogilvy Volkswagen SA Game On GOLD WINNER 2022 The Have You Heard Group inBroadcasting Sportscene Radio SILVER WINNER 2022 Grid Worldwide and Carat Absa The IntARiew BRONZE WINNER 2022 Promise Group AB InBev Castle Lite Lulu Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah Digital SA Nestlé Nestlé Belly Bestie Most Viral Campaign by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Retroviral and Panther Punch Checkers Sixty60 The Sixty60 Swindler SILVER WINNER 2022 Fresh AF KFC South Africa KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand SILVER WINNER 2022 Promise Group AB InBev Castle Lite Lulu BRONZE WINNER 2022 W.Agency Woolworths SA Celebrate Moments That Matter Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Retroviral and Panther Punch Checkers Sixty60 The Sixty60 Swindler SILVER WINNER 2022 Hellosquare Tiger Brands KOO - Only One SILVER WINNER 2022 So Interactive Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit BRONZE WINNER 2022 Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions Karan Beef Making The Cut Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Ogilvy Mondelez International In Our Own Words GOLD WINNER 2022 Ogilvy DStv Box Office - Every Day is Halloween SILVER WINNER 2022 Ogilvy Volkswagen SA Game On BRONZE WINNER 2022 Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Valentines Day 2022 Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Hoorah Digital SA Hi-Tec Hi-Tec FreedomShared SILVER WINNER 2022 Hoorah Digital SA Bain's Bain’s Symphony SILVER WINNER 2022 Ogilvy DStv Box Office - Every Day is Halloween BRONZE WINNER 2022 Machine UCOOK Xhosa-fying Halloween Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 So Interactive Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit SILVER WINNER 2022 Ogilvy Mondelez International In Our Own Words BRONZE WINNER 2022 Ogilvy AB InBev Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way Blogging Excellence by an Agency GOLD WINNER 2022 Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! blog SILVER WINNER 2022 Sanlam Machine Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense BRONZE WINNER 2022 Flexability Flow Communications Flexability – #MyAbility

Online Media & Tools Awards

Best Intranet BRONZE WINNER 2022 Famous Brands Sauce Advertising Local Store Marketing System Best Corporate Website GOLD WINNER 2022 Nedbank Levergy Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine SILVER WINNER 2022 KultraLab Clockwork Media Best Marketing Automation Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 Rentokil Spitfire Inbound VIRUSKILLER™ Air Purification Campaign GOLD WINNER 2022 Suzuki SA Penquin and Spitfire Inbound Auto-mation drives success GOLD WINNER 2022 Telkom SA Wunderman Thompson SA Telkom Summer Campaign 2021 SILVER WINNER 2022 Heineken Futuretech Media and Dentsu Redstar Truecommerce Best Online Newsletter SILVER WINNER 2022 Vodacom New Media Vodacom now! newsletter BRONZE WINNER 2022 Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Flow Communications Foundation Newsletter Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event - Sponsored by Futuretech GOLD WINNER 2022 Showmax Devilsdorp SILVER WINNER 2022 CliffCentral.com BMW South Africa BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today SILVER WINNER 2022 Volkswagen South Africa Ultimate Media Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok Best Online Magazine/Newspaper - Sponsored by Futuretech SILVER WINNER 2022 Sanlam Machine Sanlam Internal magazine - Engage BRONZE WINNER 2022 Sanlam Machine Sanlam Internal magazine - Connect

Special Awards

The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award Andrew Mkandla Wunderman Thompson SA The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award Volkswagen SA Ogilvy Polo Game On The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award Tshidi Phali Havas International The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award Phumudzo Tshiovhe Levergy The New Generation UX / UI Designer of the Year Award Jay-Jay Prinsloo Ogilvy The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award - Sponsored by Futuretech Standard Bank Shyft The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award Carling Black Label Ogilvy Carling Black Label - Carling Cup The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award Hellosquare The New Generation Medium - Large Agency of the Year Award Ogilvy The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson Volkswagen SA Ogilvy

