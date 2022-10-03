Industries

    New Generation Award winners announced!

    3 Oct 2022
    The 10th Annual instalment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards winners have been announced.
    New Generation Award winners announced!

    The event took place in a packed venue Thursday 29 September at the Ballroom, Monte Casino.

    Founder of the awards Stephen Paxton said, “Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates and agency marketing teams producing some truly remarkable work.”

    “We saw 500 entries submitted this year from over 120 corporates, agencies and individuals; ‘affirmation that the industry is back on track and those never-ending strategy sessions paid off! Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies could be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns were phenomenal,” he continued.

    Paxton also mentioned that a greater focus on Content Marketing was seen and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences was second to none.

    New Gen Awards would like to thank each that entered and made it as finalists.

    The winners are as follows:

    Corporate Awards

    Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    SILVER WINNER 2022VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Best Social Media Reach from an Event
    GOLD WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    SILVER WINNER 2022HeinekenMachineHeineken All-Invitational
    BRONZE WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    Best Online Competition
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    SILVER WINNER 2022SPIPAFlow CommunicationsClimate 360
    BRONZE WINNER 2022MTN South AfricaMagna Carta#BigUpYourLocal
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Unilever SAOliver Marketing (Ustudio) Ola Season 2021 - 2022
    Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
    SILVER WINNER 2022HOMii LifestyleHOMii App
    SILVER WINNER 2022Standard BankShyft
    Best Use of Technical Innovation
    GOLD WINNER 2022NedbankLevergyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    SILVER WINNER 2022Standard BankShyft
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Best Low Budget Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022UCOOKMachineXhosa-fying Halloween
    SILVER WINNER 2022BMW Motorrad South AfricaJohn Brown Media South AfricaScooter Coffee Campaign
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Dunlop Tyres SAJoe Public UnitedGrandtrek Uncharted 2
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Marine Protected AreasFlow Communications and Olivia Jones CommunicationsMPA Day
    Mobile Marketing Excellence
    GOLD WINNER 2022VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    GOLD WINNER 2022AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    SILVER WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Sanofi-Aventis South AfricaFuturetech Media and OmniComm Media GroupA Leading Paediatric Offering
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Tiger BrandsHellosquareKOO - Only One
    Blogging Excellence
    SILVER WINNER 2022FlexabilityFlow CommunicationsFlexability – #MyAbility
    SILVER WINNER 2022NedbankFlume Digital Marketing & PRMoneyEDGE by Nedbank
    BRONZE WINNER 2022SanlamMachineSanlam Reality - Wealth Sense
    Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
    GOLD WINNER 2022Mondelez International OgilvyIn Our Own Words
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    SILVER WINNER 2022AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Unilever SAThe Hardy BoysJoko Donate Your Voice
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Vega SchoolDigital OptimizationVega School - Registration Boost
    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    SILVER WINNER 2022NestléHoorah Digital SANestlé Belly Bestie
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Best Community Engagement Award
    GOLD WINNER 2022Mondelez International OgilvyIn Our Own Words
    GOLD WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    SILVER WINNER 2022AbsaGrid Worldwide and CaratThe IntARview
    SILVER WINNER 2022Kimberly ClarkOgilvyChange The Tune
    BRONZE WINNER 2022AB InBevPromise GroupCastle Lite Lulu
    Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by Futuretech
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    GOLD WINNER 2022NedbankLevergyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    SILVER WINNER 2022Old Mutual CorporateJohn Brown Media South AfricaNine Yards Omnichannel Campaign
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Karan BeefFenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool ProductionsMaking The Cut
    Best Online PR Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022Hi-TecHoorah Digital SAHi-Tec FreedomShared
    SILVER WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    BRONZE WINNER 2022NedbankLevergyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022AB InBevOgilvyCarling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
    SILVER WINNER 2022Savanna CiderGrey/ WPP LiquidSAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
    SILVER WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    BRONZE WINNER 2022VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Summer
    Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by Futuretech
    GOLD WINNER 2022Volkswagen SAOgilvyGame On
    SILVER WINNER 2022Brand Inc.The Have You Heard GroupToyota Thumbderdome
    SILVER WINNER 2022Savanna CiderGrey/ WPP LiquidTHE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Cape Town TourismFind Your Freedom
    Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
    GOLD WINNER 2022VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaContent for the people
    SILVER WINNER 2022UCOOKMachineXhosa-fying Halloween
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022Dorito’sMachineFlamin’ Hot Duets
    SILVER WINNER 2022Mondelez International OgilvyIn Our Own Words
    BRONZE WINNER 2022DStvOgilvyBox Office - Every Day is Halloween
    BRONZE WINNER 2022KFC South AfricaFresh AFKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand

    Agency Awards

    Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    SILVER WINNER 2022Grid Worldwide and CaratAbsaThe IntARiew
    SILVER WINNER 2022Mann MadeJacaranda FMMzansi Quest 2021
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)Unilever Food SolutionsUnilever Food Solutions AR Experience
    Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022OgilvyVolkswagen SAGame On
    GOLD WINNER 2022The Have You Heard GroupinBroadcastingSportscene Radio
    SILVER WINNER 2022Grid Worldwide and CaratAbsaThe IntARiew
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Promise GroupAB InBevCastle Lite Lulu
    Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
    SILVER WINNER 2022Hoorah Digital SANestléNestlé Belly Bestie
    Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022Retroviral and Panther PunchCheckers Sixty60The Sixty60 Swindler
    SILVER WINNER 2022Fresh AFKFC South AfricaKFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
    SILVER WINNER 2022Promise GroupAB InBevCastle Lite Lulu
    BRONZE WINNER 2022W.AgencyWoolworths SACelebrate Moments That Matter
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022Retroviral and Panther PunchCheckers Sixty60The Sixty60 Swindler
    SILVER WINNER 2022HellosquareTiger BrandsKOO - Only One
    SILVER WINNER 2022So InteractivePernod RicardPhakamisa iSpirit
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool ProductionsKaran BeefMaking The Cut
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022OgilvyMondelez International In Our Own Words
    GOLD WINNER 2022OgilvyDStvBox Office - Every Day is Halloween
    SILVER WINNER 2022OgilvyVolkswagen SAGame On
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworthsValentines Day 2022
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022Hoorah Digital SAHi-TecHi-Tec FreedomShared
    SILVER WINNER 2022Hoorah Digital SABain'sBain’s Symphony
    SILVER WINNER 2022OgilvyDStvBox Office - Every Day is Halloween
    BRONZE WINNER 2022MachineUCOOKXhosa-fying Halloween
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022So InteractivePernod RicardPhakamisa iSpirit
    SILVER WINNER 2022OgilvyMondelez InternationalIn Our Own Words
    BRONZE WINNER 2022OgilvyAB InBevCarling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
    Blogging Excellence by an Agency
    GOLD WINNER 2022VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! blog
    SILVER WINNER 2022SanlamMachineSanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
    BRONZE WINNER 2022FlexabilityFlow CommunicationsFlexability – #MyAbility

    Online Media & Tools Awards

    Best Intranet
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Famous BrandsSauce AdvertisingLocal Store Marketing System
    Best Corporate Website
    GOLD WINNER 2022NedbankLevergyTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
    SILVER WINNER 2022KultraLabClockwork Media
    Best Marketing Automation Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022RentokilSpitfire InboundVIRUSKILLER™ Air Purification Campaign
    GOLD WINNER 2022Suzuki SAPenquin and Spitfire InboundAuto-mation drives success
    GOLD WINNER 2022Telkom SAWunderman Thompson SATelkom Summer Campaign 2021
    SILVER WINNER 2022HeinekenFuturetech Media and Dentsu RedstarTruecommerce
    Best Online Newsletter
    SILVER WINNER 2022VodacomNew MediaVodacom now! newsletter
    BRONZE WINNER 2022Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy FoundationFlow CommunicationsFoundation Newsletter
    Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event - Sponsored by Futuretech
    GOLD WINNER 2022ShowmaxDevilsdorp
    SILVER WINNER 2022CliffCentral.comBMW South Africa BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today
    SILVER WINNER 2022Volkswagen South AfricaUltimate MediaKnow Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
    Best Online Magazine/Newspaper - Sponsored by Futuretech
    SILVER WINNER 2022SanlamMachineSanlam Internal magazine - Engage
    BRONZE WINNER 2022SanlamMachineSanlam Internal magazine - Connect

    Special Awards

    The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year AwardAndrew MkandlaWunderman Thompson SA
    The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year AwardVolkswagen SAOgilvyPolo Game On
    The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year AwardTshidi PhaliHavas International
    The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year AwardPhumudzo TshiovheLevergy
    The New Generation UX / UI Designer of the Year AwardJay-Jay PrinslooOgilvy
    The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award - Sponsored by FuturetechStandard BankShyft
    The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year AwardCarling Black LabelOgilvyCarling Black Label - Carling Cup
    The New Generation Small Agency of the Year AwardHellosquare
    The New Generation Medium - Large Agency of the Year AwardOgilvy
    The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wunderman ThompsonVolkswagen SAOgilvy

    Student Awards

    The New Generation Overall Student of the Year AwardStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyCheyenne MillerERACISM
    The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year AwardThe AAA School of AdvertisingWestern Cape Blood Service New Season, New Life
    The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year AwardUniversity of JohannesburgWeSpekboomWeSpekboom

