New Generation Award winners announced!

The event took place in a packed venue Thursday 29 September at the Ballroom, Monte Casino.
Founder of the awards Stephen Paxton said, “Submissions have improved and increased year-on-year, with South African corporates and agency marketing teams producing some truly remarkable work.”
“We saw 500 entries submitted this year from over 120 corporates, agencies and individuals; ‘affirmation that the industry is back on track and those never-ending strategy sessions paid off! Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies could be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content with exciting conversations driving high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across a number of campaigns were phenomenal,” he continued.
Paxton also mentioned that a greater focus on Content Marketing was seen and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences was second to none.
New Gen Awards would like to thank each that entered and made it as finalists.
The winners are as follows:
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Heineken
|Machine
|Heineken All-Invitational
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|Best Online Competition
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|SPIPA
|Flow Communications
|Climate 360
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|MTN South Africa
|Magna Carta
|#BigUpYourLocal
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Unilever SA
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Ola Season 2021 - 2022
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|HOMii Lifestyle
|HOMii App
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Standard Bank
|Shyft
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Standard Bank
|Shyft
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Best Low Budget Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|UCOOK
|Machine
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|BMW Motorrad South Africa
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Scooter Coffee Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Dunlop Tyres SA
|Joe Public United
|Grandtrek Uncharted 2
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Marine Protected Areas
|Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications
|MPA Day
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Sanofi-Aventis South Africa
|Futuretech Media and OmniComm Media Group
|A Leading Paediatric Offering
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|KOO - Only One
|Blogging Excellence
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Flexability
|Flow Communications
|Flexability – #MyAbility
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Nedbank
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|MoneyEDGE by Nedbank
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality - Wealth Sense
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Mondelez International
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Unilever SA
|The Hardy Boys
|Joko Donate Your Voice
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Vega School
|Digital Optimization
|Vega School - Registration Boost
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Nestlé
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Best Community Engagement Award
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Mondelez International
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Absa
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|The IntARview
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Kimberly Clark
|Ogilvy
|Change The Tune
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by Futuretech
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Old Mutual Corporate
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Nine Yards Omnichannel Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Karan Beef
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Making The Cut
|Best Online PR Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Hi-Tec
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|AB InBev
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label. #NOEXCUSE Bride Armour
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Savanna Cider
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|SAVANNA #TWIRRASHADE
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Summer
|Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by Futuretech
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Brand Inc.
|The Have You Heard Group
|Toyota Thumbderdome
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Savanna Cider
|Grey/ WPP Liquid
|THE PEOPLE VS SAVANNA CIDER
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Cape Town Tourism
|Find Your Freedom
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Content for the people
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|UCOOK
|Machine
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Dorito’s
|Machine
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Mondelez International
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|DStv
|Ogilvy
|Box Office - Every Day is Halloween
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|KFC South Africa
|Fresh AF
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|Absa
|The IntARiew
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Mann Made
|Jacaranda FM
|Mzansi Quest 2021
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Unilever Food Solutions
|Unilever Food Solutions AR Experience
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen SA
|Game On
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|The Have You Heard Group
|inBroadcasting
|Sportscene Radio
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Grid Worldwide and Carat
|Absa
|The IntARiew
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Promise Group
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Lulu
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Bestie
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Checkers Sixty60
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Fresh AF
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Treats Ziphathe Grand
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Promise Group
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite Lulu
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|W.Agency
|Woolworths SA
|Celebrate Moments That Matter
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Checkers Sixty60
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Hellosquare
|Tiger Brands
|KOO - Only One
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|So Interactive
|Pernod Ricard
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Fenix Marketing Solutions and Mindpool Productions
|Karan Beef
|Making The Cut
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Large Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez International
|In Our Own Words
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|DStv
|Box Office - Every Day is Halloween
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen SA
|Game On
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths
|Valentines Day 2022
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec FreedomShared
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Hoorah Digital SA
|Bain's
|Bain’s Symphony
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|DStv
|Box Office - Every Day is Halloween
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Machine
|UCOOK
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|So Interactive
|Pernod Ricard
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|Mondelez International
|In Our Own Words
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Ogilvy
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label. Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! blog
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality-Wealth Sense
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Flexability
|Flow Communications
|Flexability – #MyAbility
|Best Intranet
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Famous Brands
|Sauce Advertising
|Local Store Marketing System
|Best Corporate Website
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|KultraLab
|Clockwork Media
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Rentokil
|Spitfire Inbound
|VIRUSKILLER™ Air Purification Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Suzuki SA
|Penquin and Spitfire Inbound
|Auto-mation drives success
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Telkom SA
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|Telkom Summer Campaign 2021
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Heineken
|Futuretech Media and Dentsu Redstar
|Truecommerce
|Best Online Newsletter
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Vodacom
|New Media
|Vodacom now! newsletter
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Foundation Newsletter
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event - Sponsored by Futuretech
|GOLD WINNER 2022
|Showmax
|Devilsdorp
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|CliffCentral.com
|BMW South Africa
|BMW ix - Drive Tomorrow, Today
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Ultimate Media
|Know Your Power brought to you by VW Amarok
|Best Online Magazine/Newspaper - Sponsored by Futuretech
|SILVER WINNER 2022
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Internal magazine - Engage
|BRONZE WINNER 2022
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Internal magazine - Connect
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
|Andrew Mkandla
|Wunderman Thompson SA
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|Polo Game On
|The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
|Tshidi Phali
|Havas International
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Phumudzo Tshiovhe
|Levergy
|The New Generation UX / UI Designer of the Year Award
|Jay-Jay Prinsloo
|Ogilvy
|The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year Award - Sponsored by Futuretech
|Standard Bank
|Shyft
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Carling Black Label - Carling Cup
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|Hellosquare
|The New Generation Medium - Large Agency of the Year Award
|Ogilvy
|The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award - Sponsored by Wunderman Thompson
|Volkswagen SA
|Ogilvy
|The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Cheyenne Miller
|ERACISM
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|The AAA School of Advertising
|Western Cape Blood Service
|New Season, New Life
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|University of Johannesburg
|WeSpekboom
|WeSpekboom