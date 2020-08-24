SingularityU South Africa announces Online Summit for 2020

SingularityU South Africa has announced its plans for the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online 2020. This year's summit will span across two days, with over 80+ speakers, two main stages, 50+ sessions, 15+ workshops and over 30 hours of special programming. Now in its fourth year, and known for exceeding expectations every year, the 2020 event will take place on 14 and 15 October in a custom built online environment.