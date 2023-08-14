Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DMASALevergyTradewayThe CoupEast Coast RadioIMC ConferenceBabyYumYum.co.zaKLAInvibes AdvertisingRed & YellowClockworkSafreaOgilvy South AfricaAWIEFMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


IEC leadership meets with Primedia

14 Aug 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
The leadership of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) recently held a crucial meeting with the top executives of Primedia group, including group CEO Jonathan Procter. The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship between the Commission and the media ahead of the 2024 general elections.
IEC leadership meets with Primedia

The Primedia delegation, led by Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, and Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Outdoor comprised key figures from the media conglomerate. Notable attendees included S'bu Ngalwa, editor in chief of Eyewitness News, Mzo Jojwana, station manager of 702, and Tessa Staden, station manager of Cape Talk.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and his deputy Mawethu Mosery, spearheaded the IEC delegation. Jovial Rantao, a vital member of the Commission's communication machinery, was also present at the meeting.

The primary objective of the gathering was to appraise the organisation on the impending changes to the electoral act and their potential impact on the overall organisation of the upcoming election. This election holds particular significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa's young democracy.

Recognising the media's crucial role in disseminating news and information, the IEC sought to foster a strong partnership with Primedia as well as other media outlets. The Commission understands that audiences rely on the media for credible and accurate information to better comprehend their electoral options and make informed decisions.

The IEC leadership expressed their gratitude to Primedia for their commitment to open dialogue and collaboration. Both parties emphasised the importance of transparent and accurate reporting to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process.

The meeting between the IEC and Primedia marks a significant step forward in strengthening the relationship between the Commission and the media. As preparations for the 2024 general elections intensify, the IEC remains dedicated to engaging with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful electoral process.
-

NextOptions
Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Primedia, IEC, Jonathan Procter

Related

Nedbank Business Ignite 2023
Primedia BroadcastingNedbank Business Ignite 20233 Aug 2023
Local celebrities take centre stage on Deal or No Deal SA, playing for charity and changing lives
Primedia BroadcastingLocal celebrities take centre stage on Deal or No Deal SA, playing for charity and changing lives18 Jul 2023
Primedia Broadcasting partners Hey Neighbour
Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting partners Hey Neighbour7 Jun 2023
Building tomorrow's dreams today at Primedia Studios
Primedia BroadcastingBuilding tomorrow's dreams today at Primedia Studios11 May 2023
Seasoned media professionals join K and K Media Group
Inside EducationSeasoned media professionals join K and K Media Group17 Apr 2023
Tractor welcomes new head of group marketing and services to the team
Tractor OutdoorTractor welcomes new head of group marketing and services to the team6 Apr 2023
Primedia's EWN re-freshes as a fully omni-channel platform
Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia's EWN re-freshes as a fully omni-channel platform3 Apr 2023
947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up
Primedia Broadcasting947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up30 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz