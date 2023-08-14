IEC leadership meets with Primedia

The leadership of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) recently held a crucial meeting with the top executives of Primedia group, including group CEO Jonathan Procter. The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship between the Commission and the media ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Primedia delegation, led by Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, and Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Outdoor comprised key figures from the media conglomerate. Notable attendees included S'bu Ngalwa, editor in chief of Eyewitness News, Mzo Jojwana, station manager of 702, and Tessa Staden, station manager of Cape Talk.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo and his deputy Mawethu Mosery, spearheaded the IEC delegation. Jovial Rantao, a vital member of the Commission's communication machinery, was also present at the meeting.

The primary objective of the gathering was to appraise the organisation on the impending changes to the electoral act and their potential impact on the overall organisation of the upcoming election. This election holds particular significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa's young democracy.

Recognising the media's crucial role in disseminating news and information, the IEC sought to foster a strong partnership with Primedia as well as other media outlets. The Commission understands that audiences rely on the media for credible and accurate information to better comprehend their electoral options and make informed decisions.

The IEC leadership expressed their gratitude to Primedia for their commitment to open dialogue and collaboration. Both parties emphasised the importance of transparent and accurate reporting to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process.

The meeting between the IEC and Primedia marks a significant step forward in strengthening the relationship between the Commission and the media. As preparations for the 2024 general elections intensify, the IEC remains dedicated to engaging with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful electoral process.

