So Interactive receives prestigious Bookmark Award for Ocean Basket website

"We are elated to have received this prestigious accolade, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our outstanding team, incredible partners, and our exceptional client, Ocean Basket, for their unwavering support and belief in our work," said Darren Mansour, Digital Director at So Interactive.

The Ocean Basket website is indicative of So Interactive's commitment to crafting exceptional digital experiences, for over 16 years The platform's captivating design delivers an immersive journey for the user, through the world of Ocean Basket's delectable seafood offerings, all with an intuitive and engaging user experience.

"It’s a great feeling to see our collaborative efforts being recognised at such a prominent industry event. This award is the result of our onward dedication to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions that invigorate brands and ultimately connect them with their audiences.” said Michelle Megaw, Account Director at So Interactive.

The Bookmark Awards, organised by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, celebrates excellence in digital advertising and recognises outstanding work across various categories. So Interactive's accolade in the 'Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites' category further solidifies the agency's position as a frontrunner in the digital marketing landscape.

So Interactive remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation, transforming creative visions into unparalleled digital realities.

For more information about So Interactive and its award-winning projects, please visit https://sointeractive.co.za/.

Credits:

Agency: So Interactive

Production: MakeReign

Development: Ninjas for Hire

About So Interactive:

So Interactive is a leading digital agency renowned for its creativity, innovation, and results-driven approach. Specialising in crafting cutting-edge digital experiences, the agency works collaboratively with clients to deliver global digital solutions that drive brand success in the digital world.



