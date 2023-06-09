The MDDA 2023/24 grant funding applications for community broadcast projects opens

Community broadcast projects, including radio, TV, and community print publications as well as small commercial print are invited to apply for grant funding from the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).

The MDDA officially opened the 2023/24 Call for Grant Funding Applications for a six-week period commencing from 5 June 2023 to 17 July 2023

The agency will be introducing a few changes to this call for applications for community print and community broadcast applications.

“Due to the minimal budget for community print, the call to community projects will take a targeted approach and invite applications from four provinces.

“The MDDA will rotate the provinces every year after this call. All applications will be received on the MDDA’s online application system found on the MDDA website.

“The call is targeting organisations owned or focusing on youth, women and persons with disabilities related content,” the agency says.

National outreach programme

“To spread the message further, and to secure equitable and fair geographic distribution of participating projects, the MDDA will embark on a national outreach programme to raise awareness on media development and diversity and assist interested parties with the completion of application forms,” the agency says.

This outreach programme will take place from 05 June 2023 in Bloemfontein in Free State and will reach all nine provinces and end on 06 July in Midrand, Gauteng.

This year, the call is not accepting digital media applications under the print portfolio as it will be targeting communities, which rely on hardcopy publications and publish in indigenous languages to assist further the mandate of media development and diversity in rural communities.

Community Broadcast applications will still target all nine provinces. Applications will only be accepted via emails or physically delivered to the MDDA offices in Auckland Park (Gate 13, 26 Canary Road, Auckland Park, SABC GSM Building).

Grant funding a core function

“This year, the MDDA is celebrating 20 years of fulfilling its mandate by providing grant funding and other support, with the aim to encourage media ownership, access and control to media particularly by historically disadvantaged communities and diminished Indigenous language and cultural groups,” the agency says.

“Grant funding remains one of the core functions of the MDDA and is also one of the central factors towards ensuring successful empowerment, sustainability, and transformation of the community media sector.

“The application process will be conducted through compliant, cost-effective, and transparent selection procedures, in-line with corporate governance principles and compliance with the agency’s legislative framework. The qualifying criteria is obtainable on the MDDA website.