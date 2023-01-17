Dentsu Creative announces 3 key promotions

As we begin 2023, we are delighted to announce that not only did we close off 2022 being ranked the number one network and Carat number one media agency in SA, for business maintained and gained, we announce the following three key promotions within the creative arm of Dentsu, in the digital and content marketing teams, further bolstering Dentsu Creative's capabilities and excellent heritage in this space.

Emma Odendaal - content strategy director

Emma Odendaal is an award-winning content strategist across all digital platforms for clients in the financial, health, retail, and motoring industries. Odendaal has a special interest in emerging markets and enjoys mentoring young talent. Odendaal cut her teeth writing and editing lifestyle content for a decade and puts her editorial instincts and deep understanding of the power of content to work as content strategy director, Dentsu Creative.

In addition to this, she is also the iAB’s Digital Content Marketing Committee’s leader for 2023, leading this team in defining and promoting excellence in content in South Africa.

Lynn-Leigh Brandt - digital content lead

Lynn-Leigh Brandt is a born and natural leader who leverages her vast experience and passion for mentorship of young high-performance teams to step into the role of digital content lead. An outstanding content manager across all platforms, her remit extends to ensuring high quality creative output from a highly talented team, ensuring that only the best digital content strategies are put forward and executed for Dentsu Creative’s clients.

Cassidy Emmanuel - digital strategist

Cassidy Emmanuel is a highly experienced digital editor with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Her undeniable strength and proficiency in production across all digital platforms and her innate ability to quickly identify and understand client business challenges is evident in the brilliant strategies she creates and executes for clients.