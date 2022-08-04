BuzzFeed, Bloomberg hiring while others downsize

Whilst many media companies across the world continue to retrench and size down their companies some are continuing with their expansion and hiring plans.

According to Digiday these are the publishers with expansion plans:

Buzzfeed

The publisher retrenched several employees earlier in the year but is now hiring again.

Digiday says the publication needs a tech editor, photo editor, breaking news reporter, lead curation editor, senior visuals editor, and curation editor.

“We are currently working on a broader plan for how to reinvest in our newsroom, so expect more job postings to come in the weeks ahead,” says Karolina Waclawiak, the new editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News.

Hiring was put on pause earlier in the year after BuzzFeed bought Complex Networks in December 2021.

The Washington Post

Executive editor Sally Busbee said they are on track with plans to expand later this year.

The Atlantic’s Johanna Mayer-Jones took up a position as head of global client and agency partnerships in July, a post that was newly created. Mayer-Jones will be reporting CRO Joy Robins while four new politics team jobs were advertised.

This adds to the 70 jobs Busbee announced would be made available in 2022. The news jobs will cover sections such as international investigative work, climate, and weather, tech, health and wellness, political and social issues as well as continuing to grow the breaking news hubs based in London and Seoul.

Forbes, Bloomberg and Hearst

Forbes, Bloomberg and Hearst are also hiring. Bloomberg has hired three people to join their Bloomberg Green team with plans to add more.

In June Forbes announced they were hiring four tech writers while at Hearst a spokesperson confirmed they will continue hiring and recruiting.

Other publishers put hiring on hold

Although some publications are going full steam ahead some are putting recruitment on hold.

Vox Media has put their recruitment processes on hold because of “uncertain economic climate ahead of a potential recession,” a Vox Media spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, an Insider spokesperson said they had no plans to update on recruitment plans in the third quarter of the year.

In June the Linkedin hiring rate fell by 5.4% in the US. Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn says this can be expected even if a recession is avoided in the second half of the year, he adds that hiring in the US was at its lowest level since December 2021.

“There’s good reason to expect hiring will edge down at least a little during the [second] half of the year, even if we avoid recession,” says Berger.