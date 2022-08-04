Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Jacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaAdclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Designer and Animator Johannesburg
  • Media Officer Cape Town
  • Broadcast/IT Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • MW Integrated Producer Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Handyman Johannesburg
  • Intermediate DTP Operator Cape Town
  • PR Specialist Writer Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    BuzzFeed, Bloomberg hiring while others downsize

    4 Aug 2022
    Whilst many media companies across the world continue to retrench and size down their companies some are continuing with their expansion and hiring plans.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to Digiday these are the publishers with expansion plans:

    Buzzfeed

    The publisher retrenched several employees earlier in the year but is now hiring again.

    Digiday says the publication needs a tech editor, photo editor, breaking news reporter, lead curation editor, senior visuals editor, and curation editor.

    “We are currently working on a broader plan for how to reinvest in our newsroom, so expect more job postings to come in the weeks ahead,” says Karolina Waclawiak, the new editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News.

    Hiring was put on pause earlier in the year after BuzzFeed bought Complex Networks in December 2021.

    The Washington Post

    Executive editor Sally Busbee said they are on track with plans to expand later this year.

    The Atlantic’s Johanna Mayer-Jones took up a position as head of global client and agency partnerships in July, a post that was newly created. Mayer-Jones will be reporting CRO Joy Robins while four new politics team jobs were advertised.

    This adds to the 70 jobs Busbee announced would be made available in 2022. The news jobs will cover sections such as international investigative work, climate, and weather, tech, health and wellness, political and social issues as well as continuing to grow the breaking news hubs based in London and Seoul.

    Greater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia
    Greater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 1 day ago

    Forbes, Bloomberg and Hearst

    Forbes, Bloomberg and Hearst are also hiring. Bloomberg has hired three people to join their Bloomberg Green team with plans to add more.

    In June Forbes announced they were hiring four tech writers while at Hearst a spokesperson confirmed they will continue hiring and recruiting.

    Other publishers put hiring on hold

    Although some publications are going full steam ahead some are putting recruitment on hold.

    Vox Media has put their recruitment processes on hold because of “uncertain economic climate ahead of a potential recession,” a Vox Media spokesperson says.

    Meanwhile, an Insider spokesperson said they had no plans to update on recruitment plans in the third quarter of the year.

    In June the Linkedin hiring rate fell by 5.4% in the US. Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn says this can be expected even if a recession is avoided in the second half of the year, he adds that hiring in the US was at its lowest level since December 2021.

    “There’s good reason to expect hiring will edge down at least a little during the [second] half of the year, even if we avoid recession,” says Berger.

    NextOptions
    Read more: retrenchment, Guy Berger, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Forbes, Buzzfeed, Hearst



    Related

    Source:
    AI don't mean to be rude but...6 Jul 2022
    Source: Supplied. Travis Meyer has joined the Forbes Business Council.
    Young finance business leader, Travis Meyer, joins Forbes Business Council21 Jun 2022
    Source: ©Reporters without borders Journalism is under digital siege and physical threat. In May 14 journalists were arbitrarily detained by the authorities of Somaliland
    #AfricaMonth: African media renaissance needed18 May 2022
    Flanders government delegation pays official visit to Heineken SA's Sedibeng Brewery water reclamation plant
    Heineken South AfricaFlanders government delegation pays official visit to Heineken SA's Sedibeng Brewery water reclamation plant19 Apr 2022
    Striking Clover workers to get overdue bonuses by Friday
    Striking Clover workers to get overdue bonuses by Friday11 Jan 2022
    Your telephone solution can help you win at customer service this festive season. Here's how.
    EuphoriaYour telephone solution can help you win at customer service this festive season. Here's how.24 Nov 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz