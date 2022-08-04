Jacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments

Hot on the heels of announcing an exciting new double-header Drive show at Jacaranda FM, the station has added a few tweaks and additions to its line-up this month.

The queen of ‘love songs’ – Danny Painter takes over the brand new CTM Top 40 show on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

“The new CTM Top 40 show gives fans a double dose of the countdown experience and helps our community find new music to connect with. We’re very excited to see Danny host with her effortless talent for connecting our listeners with the latest music trends and news in pop culture,” says Hennie Myburgh, programming manager at Jacaranda FM.

Further developing Jacaranda FM’s stellar talent pool, Thabiso Khambule grows into his own space as he presents the Saturday daytime line-up from 2pm to 6pm, and takes on a new show – The SA Music Show every Sunday from 6pm to 10pm. The SA Music Show will count down the best local music Mzansi has to offer, and showcase exciting new songs and musicians to support.

Jacaranda FM fans who just can’t seem to get enough of the resident DJ legend – DJ Jazzy D will be happy too. ‘Jazzy’ as he’s affectionately known will be starting The House Party an hour earlier every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

“We’re listening to our fans and giving them more music with these additions and tweaks. Naturally we are also thrilled to see our talent grow and develop into new and exciting roles as our Jacaranda FM community grows,” adds Myburgh.

Sasha van Gelder takes over the CTM Top 40 regional broadcast on Saturday from 10am to 2pm as Pam Ditshego steps into her legal career after successfully completing her law degree. Listeners can still look forward to weekday favourites like Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Alex Jay on The Workzone with the latest news, music, and traffic updates during the day from 9am to 4pm.



