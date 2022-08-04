Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Jacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaAdclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Network Administrator Bloemfontein
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Jacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments

    4 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Jacaranda FM
    Hot on the heels of announcing an exciting new double-header Drive show at Jacaranda FM, the station has added a few tweaks and additions to its line-up this month.
    Jacaranda FM announces Top 40 Show and other line-up developments

    The queen of ‘love songs’ – Danny Painter takes over the brand new CTM Top 40 show on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

    “The new CTM Top 40 show gives fans a double dose of the countdown experience and helps our community find new music to connect with. We’re very excited to see Danny host with her effortless talent for connecting our listeners with the latest music trends and news in pop culture,” says Hennie Myburgh, programming manager at Jacaranda FM.

    Further developing Jacaranda FM’s stellar talent pool, Thabiso Khambule grows into his own space as he presents the Saturday daytime line-up from 2pm to 6pm, and takes on a new show – The SA Music Show every Sunday from 6pm to 10pm. The SA Music Show will count down the best local music Mzansi has to offer, and showcase exciting new songs and musicians to support.

    Jacaranda FM fans who just can’t seem to get enough of the resident DJ legend – DJ Jazzy D will be happy too. ‘Jazzy’ as he’s affectionately known will be starting The House Party an hour earlier every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

    “We’re listening to our fans and giving them more music with these additions and tweaks. Naturally we are also thrilled to see our talent grow and develop into new and exciting roles as our Jacaranda FM community grows,” adds Myburgh.

    Sasha van Gelder takes over the CTM Top 40 regional broadcast on Saturday from 10am to 2pm as Pam Ditshego steps into her legal career after successfully completing her law degree. Listeners can still look forward to weekday favourites like Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Alex Jay on The Workzone with the latest news, music, and traffic updates during the day from 9am to 4pm.

    NextOptions
    Jacaranda FM
    Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
    Read more: Alex Jay, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Hennie Myburgh, Danny Painter



    Related

    Exciting new drive show with Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes to launch
    Jacaranda FMExciting new drive show with Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes to launch27 Jul 2022
    Primedia's 702 is 42 years strong
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia's 702 is 42 years strong29 Jun 2022
    Mzansi's favourite radio station wins another three awards
    Jacaranda FMMzansi's favourite radio station wins another three awards11 Nov 2021
    Who is Mzansi's favourite radio station tuning into?
    Jacaranda FMWho is Mzansi's favourite radio station tuning into?29 Oct 2021
    East Coast Gold launches national campaign
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Gold launches national campaign5 Oct 2021
    Jacaranda FM launches first digital pop-up station
    Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM launches first digital pop-up station21 Sep 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz