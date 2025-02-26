Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Energy & Mining Energy

    Bloomberg: Trump USAID cuts hit electricity programme in Africa

    By Mrinmay Dey
    26 Feb 2025
    26 Feb 2025
    An initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa has been dismantled by US President Donald Trump's administration after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Almost all of Power Africa's programmes have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, the report added, citing unnamed sources.
    Power officials stand on ladders to fix electric cables along a road in Egbeda district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. Source: Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
    Power officials stand on ladders to fix electric cables along a road in Egbeda district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. Source: Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye

    Some remaining programmes, particularly those aimed at connecting projects with US companies, may be retained under other U.S. agencies, the report added.

    The Power Africa initiative, which was launched in 2013 by then president Barack Obama, aims to bring electricity to tens of millions of households in Africa.

    "Each programme is undergoing a review with the goal of restructuring assistance to serve US interests," Bloomberg reported, quoting a US State Department spokesperson.

    "Programmes that serve our nation's interests will continue. However, programs that aren't aligned with our national interest will not," an official from the department told Bloomberg in a reply to questions.

    An email sent to the US State Department's office requesting comment was not immediately answered.

    Power Africa was operated under the US government's relief provider, USAID, the first high-profile target of the effort to slash federal government spending led by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

    Read more: USAID, funding, Bloomberg, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, electricity access
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz