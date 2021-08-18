Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2021 call for entries

Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • Source: Artem Podrez from
    The dos and don'ts of compulsory vaccination policies
    The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so. By Louise Woodburn
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
    Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands
    Conversation Lab, an independent, Black women-owned and run digital agency, has won an impressive number of Unilever brands in the organic search and content space.
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2021 call for entries

18 Aug 2021
Entries for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) 2021 will open on Friday, 20 August as the journalistic competition marks its 20th year in existence.
Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 2021 call for entries

Last year, for the first time, the Awards were hosted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a virtual format will also be followed for the 2021 Awards. The 2021 theme for the Awards is Resilience, which is a continuation of the 2020 VJOY theme of Reimagine, Reinvent and Rebuild, as South Africa’s media industry faces the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

Takalani Netshitenzhe, chief officer for External Affairs at Vodacom South Africa said: “Over the past two decades, hundreds of South Africa’s emerging and established journalists have been rewarded for excellence in recognition of their reporting efforts for the benefit of the South African public. Media plays a major role in contributing to the economic and political development of citizens in any country in the world, and Vodacom is proud to mark this milestone of 20 years of supporting democratic South African press freedom.”

Jermaine Craig, Ryland Fisher, Arthur Goldstuck, Patricia McCracken, Mapi Mhlangu, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao and Obed Zilwa are part of this year’s judging panel, along with three new judges in Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Advocate Robin Sewlal and Phindile Xaba. Franz Kruger and Elna Rossouw will not be able to serve on the 2021 panel due to prior commitments, while Mary Papayya has retired from the VJOYs after many years of dedicated service.

Ryland Fisher, convener of the VJOY judging panel, said: “We have an exceptionally talented and experienced panel of judges who are all South African media veterans and will no doubt add immeasurable value and bring diverse insights to the adjudication process. I would like to pay a special tribute to Mary Papayya, who for many years was one of the most hardworking and wisest judges on the VJOY panel. As a former convener of the judging panel, Mary had knowledge and wisdom that only come with experience. I will miss her friendship and camaraderie, as well as being able to call on her whenever I was uncertain about anything related to the rules of the competition.”
Vodacom Journalist of the Year announces winners
Vodacom Journalist of the Year announces winners

Winners of the 19th Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have been announced, with AmaBhungane's Susan Comrie and eNCA's Dasen Thathiah sharing top honours...

24 Nov 2020


Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe teaches in the Department of Journalism, Film & Television at the University of Johannesburg. He is also the editor-in-chief of Communicare - Journal for Communication Sciences in Southern Africa.

Advocate Robin Sewlal, a former Convenor of Judges for the competition, has returned to the judging panel. He is the associate director: Journalism at Durban University of Technology and a Commissioner at the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

Formerly the executive editor at Sowetan and editor at REAL magazine, communications consultant Phindile Xaba is a media practitioner and business rescue entrepreneur with multi-platform experience. Her experience spans a couple of decades wherein she has held various positions – including copywriter, writer, copy-editor, content producer, journalist, language advisor/trainer, researcher and scriptwriter.

Categories


Awards are given to the best journalists across various categories in five regions nationally.

The 2021 categories are:
  • Live reporting/breaking news
  • Investigative
  • Opinion
  • Lifestyle
  • Features
  • Photography
  • Sport
  • Financial & Economics
  • Politics
  • Sustainability
  • Innovation in Journalism
  • Young Journalist of the Year Award
  • Lifetime Achiever Award

Journalists will be able to enter their best achievements for work produced between 1 August 2020 and 31 July 2021. All entries must be submitted online at www.journalist.vodacom.co.za. Entries open on 20 August and close at midnight on 20 September 2021 and no late entries will be considered.

Each of the regional category winners receives R5,000, while national category winners take home R10,000. The overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award winner will receive R100,000. In the event of joint winners, the prize money will be shared. The winner of the Young Journalist award wins an all-expenses paid overseas trip to work in an international newsroom. Should the pandemic continue to interrupt international travel, alternative arrangements will be made.

For more, go to www.journalist.vodacom.co.za.
Comment

Read more: Vodacom, Arthur Goldstuck, Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, Jermaine Craig, Ryland Fisher, Jovial Rantao, Mapi Mhlangu

News


Show more
Let's do Biz