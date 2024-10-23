Marketing & Media Media
    Daily Maverick journalists shine at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2024 Regional Awards

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    23 Oct 2024
    Daily Maverick’s dedication to impactful, independent journalism has been recognised at the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Regional Awards, with several of our journalists and contributors being recognised in the prestigious competition.
    Daily Maverick journalists shine at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2024 Regional Awards

    Daily Maverick’s regional winners

    In the Western Cape:

    In the KZN/Mpumalanga region:

    In Gauteng:

    In congratulating the winners, Daily Maverick’s incoming editor-in-chief, Jillian Green said the awards recognise the outstanding work being done, adding: “Your dedication to shining a light on critical issues is truly inspiring. Here's to many more stories that shape our world for the better.”

    The regional wins highlight the powerful impact of independent journalism in South Africa, and the awards celebrate journalism as a critical pillar of democracy.

    The regional winners will compete in the national finals on 7 November, where category winners will be announced as well as the prestigious Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award.

    We are incredibly proud of our team and all the regional winners, and look forward to the national awards as a celebration of the impact of journalism in South Africa.

    This article was first published on the Daily Maverick Blog. Read more on the here.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
