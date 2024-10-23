Subscribe & Follow
Daily Maverick journalists shine at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2024 Regional Awards
Daily Maverick’s regional winners
In the Western Cape:
- Caryn Dolley won the Investigative category for her gripping piece, "SA's drug dons – where they are now."
- Don Pinnock took the Opinion award for his article, "Trading in wild things: Major rethink required, for biodiversity’s sake."
- Victoria O'Regan and Kristin Engel won in the Sustainability category for their piece on the Western Cape wildfires, "Taking stock – staggering scale of Western Cape wildfires as fire season continues to rage."
In the KZN/Mpumalanga region:
- Chris Makhaye won in the Features category for his investigative piece "Assassin Nation" published in Daily Maverick’s weekly paper, DM 168.
In Gauteng:
- Julia Evans won in the Sustainability category for her report "Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution."
In congratulating the winners, Daily Maverick’s incoming editor-in-chief, Jillian Green said the awards recognise the outstanding work being done, adding: “Your dedication to shining a light on critical issues is truly inspiring. Here's to many more stories that shape our world for the better.”
The regional wins highlight the powerful impact of independent journalism in South Africa, and the awards celebrate journalism as a critical pillar of democracy.
The regional winners will compete in the national finals on 7 November, where category winners will be announced as well as the prestigious Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award.
We are incredibly proud of our team and all the regional winners, and look forward to the national awards as a celebration of the impact of journalism in South Africa.
This article was first published on the Daily Maverick Blog. Read more on the here.
