#WomensMonth

Using PR to build broad brand awareness for Mukuru

18 Aug 2021
Issued by: DUO Marketing + Communications
Mukuru, a leading money transfer and remittance services provider, approached Duo to help elevate the brand and its offerings in South Africa to relevant high-value audiences, and to establish the company's position as the thought-leaders in money transfer solutions.
Using PR to build broad brand awareness for Mukuru

The company was looking to educate the market on the company’s products, differentiate from competitors, position itself as a fintech employer of choice and even attract new partners to help expand the reach of its products and solutions.

Mukuru wanted to build its brand locally among banks, retailers, regulators and other vertical markets, and to become synonymous with money transfers and financial products for foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Duo recommended that a public relations retainer be used in order to achieve the objectives, with high value content being used to drive media coverage in business, technology and finance publications. Given the nature of the company, Pan-African media were also targeted to reach a wider audience.

Over the 12-month period, a total of 145 pieces of coverage were secured, appearing primarily in business media, followed by technology, general news and finance. The content cumulatively reached over 17.6 million, generating a 4.1x return on investment (ROI) into public relations.

The key highlights for the year include securing an average of 12 published articles a month, five key media interviews in Cape Argus (print), CNBC Africa (TV), Intelligent CIO Africa (Digital front cover) and SABC Network (TV) and Business Report (print and digital).

In addition, while the PR retainer only included Africa, Duo demonstrated the value of broader African media results by successfully pushing for media placement in Nigerian News, Zimbabwe Daily, African Review and others.

DUO Marketing + Communications
DUO Marketing + Communications is a specialist PR, digital and marketing agency servicing B2B technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa. DUO incorporates PR with digital to deliver results and ROI for clients.
Read more: SABC, CNBC Africa, Business Report, Cape Argus, DUO Marketing, TV, Print, digital, Mukuru

