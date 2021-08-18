Jacaranda FM welcomes a familiar face to Breakfast With Martin Bester

Breakfast with Martin Bester
Xola Ntshinga
officially welcomes Xola Ntshinga to Mzansi’s favourite radio family to wake up to. Ntshinga already has experience as a breakfast team member, having filled in for Elma Smit while she led the production team in the Springboks’ camp during the recent British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa.
Ntshinga joins Jacaranda FM as an experienced broadcast presenter and MC with a fierce passion for rugby. He is a self-confessed coffee-aficionado, father to two daughters and dabbles in a bit of guitar playing when he’s not gracing Mzansi’s screens or airwaves.
“I really admire Elma, she’s the ultimate professional and she’s especially loved in the sports world. Although I won’t get to work with her here at Jacaranda FM, I’ll make sure Martin and Liesl are in great company, and that our listeners have the best sport information and commentary,” says Ntshinga.
Ntshinga replaces Smit as she shifts focus to other projects, both domestically and further afield. “I'd like to thank my Jacaranda FM family and our incredible listeners for their loyal support, and the amazing journey I got to be part of over the last four years. I will always be a fan of the station, and I treasure the fond memories and many friends I made. My journey in radio started when I was only in high school and the medium will always hold a special place in my heart. I consider this a break - not a break-up," comments Smit.
“Naturally, it’s hard for us to say goodbye to a valued team member like Elma, but we are very excited to welcome Xola to our morning programming. He did a phenomenal job of stepping into Elma’s shoes whilst she was on tour, and we’re very confident that Mzansi is going to love him as much as we do,” comments Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.
broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com
or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.