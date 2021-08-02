It's official! Jacaranda FM is Mzansi's favourite radio station

*Purple: Awards
- Best Commercial Radio Station of the Year – Jacaranda FM
- Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter – Martin Bester
- Best Commercial Breakfast Show – Breakfast with Martin Bester
- Best Commercial Content Producer – Breakfast with Martin Bester
- Best Radio Innovation – Breakfast with Martin Bester
- Award: Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Presenter – Rian van Heerden
- Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Show – The Scenic Drive with Rian
- Best Commercial Music Show – High School Classics with Barney Simon
- Best Commercial Station Community Project – Good Morning Angels, Breakfast with Martin Bester
- Best Commercial Weekend Show – Weekends with Kenzy
- Best Commercial Station Imaging Award
Grey: Nominations
Jacaranda FM was nominated for 12 SA Radio Awards in 11 categories and walked away with six awards at today’s virtual awards ceremony – including the coveted SA Commercial Radio Station of The Year award.
Jacaranda FM won Best Commercial Station of the Year
, outpacing stiff competition from Kaya FM, KFM, 702 and sister station East Coast Radio. “Earning the Best Commercial Station of the Year award means we’ve produced the ultimate balancing act as a business and community affected by Covid-19 and the lockdown. The ability to deliver relatable entertainment, trusted news, and exciting brand experiences was made possible by our world-class team and their desire to show up for our listeners everyday, no matter what,” comments Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM managing director.
Mzansi’s early risers couldn’t get enough as the Breakfast with Martin Bester team walked away with Best Commercial Breakfast Show
and Best Content Producer
award.
“We have the most dedicated team and we are all truly grateful to have such rich and rewarding jobs. Given the year we’ve had – we’re extremely proud of our ability to connect with our listeners,” comments Martin Bester.
Master conversationalist Rian van Heerden and his Afternoon Drive show team took home the Best Commercial Afternoon Drive Show
. “The SA Radio Awards are a great indicator of listener love and we’re so honoured to be considered amongst the best. I’m immensely proud of the work our team does and especially of how we helped reframe some tough conversations in a tough year,” comments Van Heerden.
The Best Commercial Station Community Project
award went to the Breakfast with Martin Bester Show
for the longstanding “Good Morning Angels” feature
. The same team were nominated again in the same category for
the various community projects showcased during the show not related to “Good Morning Angels”.
“Two nominations in the same category is testament to how focused we are on showing up for our listeners. We’re the only radio station that has consistently showed up every week for the past 16 years through our Good Morning Angels feature – without ever skipping a single broadcast,” said Hennie Myburgh, Jacaranda FM programme manager.
On 14 July, Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels set out to raise R300,000 for 10 children awaiting treatment at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital; the station reached the target within 90 minutes of launching the campaign but the donations kept streaming in...
Jacaranda FM 26 Jul 2021
The SA Radio Awards also presented Jacaranda FM with the Best Commercial Weekend Show
award for Weekends with Kenzy.
“We also want to congratulate Thulani Mashita on the bursary award and give special kudos to the Bright Star and Hall of Fame inductees,” adds Myburgh.
broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West Province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com
or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.