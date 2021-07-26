Mzansi helps Jacaranda FM raise R570,000 for Mandela Day

On 14 July, Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels set out to raise R300,000 for 10 children awaiting treatment at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital
. Hoping to collect donations until 20 July, the station reached the target within 90 minutes of launching the campaign, and ended their drive for collections – but the donations kept streaming in.
Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels has set out to raise R300,000 for 10 children awaiting treatment at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital...
Jacaranda FM 15 Jul 2021
“Despite ending our Mandela Day drive once we reached our target, generous Jacaranda FM listeners kept donating. Our community is so passionate about helping children, and they have once again enabled us to help more children than we set out to,” comments Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.
The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital has been under extra pressure since the April fire at the neighbouring Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Within a few hours, up to 100 vulnerable children were transferred from the fire-damaged hospital to Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital. All of these children are from families who cannot afford medical aid or private treatment.
“We are so overwhelmed by the generosity and support of Jacaranda FM, Good Morning Angels, its listeners, the teams behind the scenes, and the donors who came forward to support us in this way. This climate is a challenging one but in these moments we are reminded of ubuntu, caring for each other in spite of it all. You have all answered our hospital’s campaign call to ‘#ServeLikeMadiba and to give like they’re yours’ and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Dr Nonkululeko Boikhutso, interim CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
The donation drive for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital launched at 7.35am on Wednesday, 14 July during Good Morning Angels on Breakfast with Martin Bester
and, by 8.45am, individual listeners had donated a total of R51,845.
Generous corporates and businesses – Masslift Africa, Barrow Properties, King Pie and The Round Table South Africa – stepped up to contribute R261,845. The Good Morning Angels Fund NPC – made up of listener and donor funds – added R38,155, rounding-off to the target of R300,000.
Additional donations from Angels – George Patterson, Loapi Labour, Nicki Wagenaar, My Solar Systems, Cowley Paints and Andrew Matysiak – pushed the total to R570,000 by Monday, 19 July.
“True to Madiba’s dream, the hospital that bears his name does not turn any child in need of medical assistance away – and that’s why we have set out to help and give hope in these desperate times. Good Morning Angels and our wonderful listeners and corporate partners have once again revealed the very best of humanity,” adds King. About The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital
(NMCH) has been operating since June 2017. NMCH is now the second dedicated children’s hospital in southern Africa and treats children in need of surgical and life-saving interventions as a result of complex illnesses. NMCH offers the following critical services: neonatal and paediatric intensive care units (the largest in the country), cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery, general surgery as well as renal services supported by diagnostic radiology, anaesthesia and allied health services. About Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM
broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West Province.
Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through DSTV and streaming audiences. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping as well as sporting and social events.
Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 16 years. The station engages with over four million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.