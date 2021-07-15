CSI Company news South Africa

Jacaranda FM calls on Mzansi to help 10 children receive medical assistance

15 Jul 2021
Issued by: Jacaranda FM
R300,000 can help change 10 families' lives this Mandela Day

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels has set out to raise R300,000 for 10 children awaiting treatment at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital. From 14-20 July, the station will be collecting donations, revealing the total amount raised to the hospital and South Africa on Wednesday morning, 21 July during Good Morning Angels on Breakfast with Martin Bester.

Gauteng’s health care system is severley drained as our daily heroes battle the third wave. To make matters worse, Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke hospital was hard-hit by a devastating fire in April, putting additional pressure on surrounding hospitals – The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital is one of them.

“In 2019, we aimed to raise R400,000 to help 10 children receive a R40,000 heart operation at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Heart Centre. Good Morning Angels raised R1,8m, and the Round Table added an extra R900,000, totalling R2,7m raised. As if by fate, we helped 67 children received the critical intervention they needed, and they need us again,” comments Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM.

In true Madiba spirit, no child is turned away from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital because of a lack of funds. The hospital relies on donors and a small state subsidy to take care of the children. On average, R30,000 takes care of the cost of care per child. This includes medical procedures and a care pack consisting of PJ’s, slippers, toiletries, and toys (books, puzzles, crayons and colouring books).

Individuals and corporates can help in the following ways:
  • Click ‘DONATE’ at Jacarandafm.com, follow the instructions, and automatically receive an 18A Tax Certificate.
  • Email moc.mfadnaracaj@slegna with “Mandela Day” in the subject line and we will send an invoice as well as an 18A Tax Certificate upon payment.
  • Donate through your usual banking methods when no 18A Tax Certificate is required
Account Name: Good Morning Angels NPC
Bank: FNB Cheque (Rand Merchant Bank)
Account Number: 6280 315 4400
Branch: 255 005
Reference: Manadela Day

“There is no need too big, and no deed too small. Whether you push the donate button or share the message on your device, we have the power to change a families’ life and save a beloved child – what a powerful way to honour Mandela Day, please join us.” Adds King.

For more info visit jacarandafm.com or tune in to one of their platforms.

Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
Read more: Madiba, Jacaranda FM, Rand Merchant Bank, Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Mandela Day, Martin Bester, Deirdre King

