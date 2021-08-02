Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

East Coast Radio celebrates 4 wins at the virtual Radio Awards 2021

2 Aug 2021
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is beaming with pride after bagging four awards at the prestigious Radio Awards ceremony held virtually.
Vic Naidoo walked away with the Best Daytime Show Award (commercial) whilst Drive Time host J Sbu was inducted in the Bright Star category after being recognised for making his formidable mark in the industry.

East Coast Gold which is East Coast Radio’s Classic Hits Digital Radio Station saw Damon Beard winning the Best Internet Radio Show.

Team ECR also walked away with the Station Managers Choice Award. This award recognises all the behind-the-scenes heroes who make the day-to-day running of a radio station all possible. Managing director Boni Mchunu nominated ECR’s technical manager, Siyethemba Shozi, who was recognised and awarded for his hard work, resilience, and contributions to the station.

“We are proud with this result and to have been awarded for our hard work in a number of categories. I would like to congratulate all winners: Vic Naidoo, Damon Beard, J Sbu, Siyethemba Shozi and all nominees for the hard work that they continue to put into their craft. These awards are a true reflection of what resilience, dedication and innovation can bring. We look forward to keeping the flag of excellence, raised high,” said the Station’s managing director, Boni Mchunu.

East Coast Radio boasts 14 nominations and four big wins at this year’s Radio Awards of which also being shortlisted as a nominee for Station of the Year in the commercial category. Other nominations included:
  • Breakfast Show in South Africa – Darren, Keri and Sky
  • Best Content Producer in South Africa – WR for Darren, Keri and Sky
  • Best Afternoon Drive Show in South Africa – Stacey and J Sbu
  • Best Internet Radio Show – East Coast Gold: Gordon Graham’s More Music Breakfast Show
  • Best Field News Reporter: Nushera Soodyal for her coverage on “The trial of the Verulam father accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter”
  • Best Field News Reporter: Nushera Soodyal for her coverage on “The Covid-19 pandemic in KZN for 2020”
  • Best Night-time Show: Early Breakfast with Mike V
  • Best Night-Time Show: 7–10 with Minnie Ntuli
  • Best Promotion/Stunt: Wedding in a week
  • Best Weekend Show: Late nights with Owen Crafford
Stay tuned in online, on-air and via DStv channel 836 so you never have to miss an award-winning moment.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Comment

Read more: East Coast Radio, Gordon Graham, Damon Beard, Boni Mchunu, Radio Awards

News


Show more
Let's do Biz