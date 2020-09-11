Newsmaker: Rozanne McKenzie on starting a media company and producing her first TV show

View this post on Instagram

Dreams come true and they also come to an end. Tonight is my very last @nuusdag bulletin. After 13 months on air, the show in its current format ends tomorrow. It’s been very sudden and quite a bitter pill to swallow, but I’m smiling because I got to work with these incredible people from whom I have learned so much. I will miss this more than I can say. Tune in at 18:30 tonight on @dstv Channel 195 and @openviewforever Channel 105 to watch me not burst out crying on live TV. �� #nuusdag #newsanchor #newsteam #ilovemyjob